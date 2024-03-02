https://sputnikglobe.com/20240302/weekly-news-wrap-up-napoleon-macron-threatens-ww3-biden-losing-support-aaron-bushnell-dies-1117082565.html
Weekly News Wrap-Up: Napoleon Macron Threatens WW3; Biden Losing Support; Aaron Bushnell Dies
Weekly News Wrap-Up: Napoleon Macron Threatens WW3; Biden Losing Support; Aaron Bushnell Dies
Emmanuel Macron stirred controversy worldwide by threatening to send European troops to Ukraine.
Weekly News Wrap-Up: Napoleon Macron Threatens WW3; Biden Losing Support; Aaron Bushnell Dies
Emmanuel Macron stirred controversy worldwide by threatening to send European troops to Ukraine.
Dr. Jemima Pierre, Professor at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review, joins us to discuss the commemoration of the 2004 US coup in Haiti.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the West flirting with nuclear war as Emmanuel Macron stirred controversy worldwide by threatening to end European troops in Ukraine.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the release of German leaders discussing an attack on CrimeaJim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, and Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, come together to discuss Julian Assange, the US election cycle, and the death of Aaron Bushnell.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, come together to discuss US imperialism in Africa, and the US government using Black faces to enforce unfair practices worldwide.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Weekly News Wrap-Up: Napoleon Macron Threatens WW3; Biden Losing Support; Aaron Bushnell Dies
Emmanuel Macron stirred controversy worldwide by threatening to send European troops to Ukraine.
Dr. Jemima Pierre, Professor at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review, joins us to discuss the commemoration of the 2004 US coup in Haiti.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the West flirting with nuclear war as Emmanuel Macron stirred controversy worldwide by threatening to end European troops in Ukraine.
Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the release of German leaders discussing an attack on Crimea
Jim Kavanagh
, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net
, and Steve Poikonen
, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, come together to discuss Julian Assange, the US election cycle, and the death of Aaron Bushnell.
Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, come together to discuss US imperialism in Africa, and the US government using Black faces to enforce unfair practices worldwide.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM