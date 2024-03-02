https://sputnikglobe.com/20240302/world-youth-festival-kicks-off-in-russia--1117086304.html
World Youth Festival Kicks Off in Russia
The event will be a platform for young leaders and experts from 180 countries who will look for solution of most crucial issues in international agenda.
Sputnik comes to you live from the Russian federal territory of Sirius, where the World Youth Festival has begun.More than 20,000 young Russians and foreigners from 180 countries who excel in science, business, sports, politics, charity, media and other important social spheres are taking part in the event.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin in his annual address to the country's legislature emphasized that young people are "Russia's future" and announced the launch of the national project "Youth of Russia".Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
The event provides a platform for young leaders and experts from 180 countries to seek solutions to the most pressing issues on the international agenda.
Sputnik comes to you live from the Russian federal territory of Sirius, where the World Youth Festival has begun.
More than 20,000 young Russians and foreigners from 180 countries who excel in science, business, sports, politics, charity, media and other important social spheres are taking part in the event.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin in his annual address to the country's legislature emphasized that young people are "Russia's future" and announced the launch of the national project "Youth of Russia".
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!