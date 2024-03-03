https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/idf-says-struck-infrastructure-of-islamic-jihad-in-rafah-area-in-gaza-1117094904.html

IDF Says Struck Infrastructure of Islamic Jihad in Rafah Area in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it had carried out a strike against infrastructure of the Islamic Jihad movement near the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

"Earlier today (Saturday), the IDF and ISA [Israel Securities Authority] targeted Islamic Jihad terrorists and terror infrastructure in the area of Rafah," the IDF said on Telegram. On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. At least 30,320 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

