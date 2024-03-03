https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/italian-warship-shoots-down-drone-in-red-sea---defense-ministry-1117095380.html

Italian Warship Shoots Down Drone in Red Sea - Defense Ministry

Italian Warship Shoots Down Drone in Red Sea - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

Italian guided missile destroyer Duilio shot down a drone heading towards it in the Red Sea on Saturday, the Italian Defense Ministry said.

2024-03-03T04:11+0000

2024-03-03T04:11+0000

2024-03-03T04:11+0000

world

italy

houthi

ansar allah

red sea

red sea crisis

guido crosetto

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/03/1117095223_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ea23007aafb34841278cc0c1b8b8d888.jpg

"This afternoon, guided by the principle of self-defense, the ship Duilio shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle in the Red Sea. The unmanned aerial vehicle, similar in its characteristics to those already used in previous attacks, was approximately 6 kilometers [3.7 miles] from the Italian ship and was flying towards it," the ministry said in a statement. Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto called the Houthi attacks "terrorist," adding that they were a "serious violation of international law" and an "attack on the safety of maritime transport" on which the country’s economy depends, the statement read.Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led the United States to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. Forces of the US and the United Kingdom later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/ukraine-fiasco-likely-driving-west-to-seek-victory-against-houthis-1117043762.html

italy

red sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

italian guided missile destroyer duilio, red sea crisis, italy attacked houthis, italian military in red sea