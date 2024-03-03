https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/malaysian-minister-pledges-to-renew-hunt-for-flight-mh370-decade-after-its-disappearance-1117113861.html

Malaysian Minister Pledges to Renew Hunt for Flight MH370 Decade After Its Disappearance

Malaysian Minister Pledges to Renew Hunt for Flight MH370 Decade After Its Disappearance

Sputnik International

Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke on Sunday pledged to resume the search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 that vanished from air traffic radar en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in 2014.

2024-03-03T16:38+0000

2024-03-03T16:38+0000

2024-03-03T16:38+0000

asia

malaysia

kuala lumpur

beijing

malaysia airlines

mh370

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107268/32/1072683262_0:0:3500:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_377265720b135b2d7a95f6b436e32830.jpg

"As I stand before you, and make this promise, I will do everything possible to gain evidence, to sign a new contract with [US seabed exploration company] Ocean Infinity for the search to resume as soon as possible," the minister was quoted as saying by the Malay Mail newspaper. The authorities are now waiting to meet with representatives of Ocean Infinity, who were invited to Malaysia after the company's previous contract to look for the plane wreckage ended in 2018, the minister added. Ocean Infinity carried out a "no find, no fee" mission to locate the missing passenger jet in the southern Indian Ocean between January and May 2018, a year after an official search by Malaysia, Australia and China yielded no results. On the night of March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, a Boeing 777-200 with 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board, disappeared from radar during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. The plane is believed to have gone down in the southern Indian Ocean. Its crash site has not been found yet.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20200213/x-marks-the-spot-new-targets-for-mh370-search-reportedly-uncovered-by-scientists-1078303395.html

malaysia

kuala lumpur

beijing

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mh370, missed mh370, doomed mh370, search for mh370