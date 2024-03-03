https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/ray-mcgovern-sheer-incompetence-and-ignorance-led-to-plan-to-attack-crimean-bridge-1117094289.html

Ray McGovern: ‘Sheer Incompetence and Ignorance’ Led to Plan to Attack Crimean Bridge

Former CIA analyst and long time peace activist Ray McGovern told Radio Sputnik that only "sheer incompetence and ignorance" could have led to the plan to attack the Crimean Bridge.

The audio included operational and targeting details of Taurus missiles even though in public, sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine remains a matter of debate. Significantly, the four officers discussed hitting the Crimean bridge and how to maintain plausible deniability for their involvement in such operations.Ray McGovern, a peace activist and former CIA analyst with over 27 years of experience, told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour that only “sheer incompetence and ignorance” would lead NATO to consider such plans.McGovern said that the leaked German conversation, which has since been reportedly confirmed as authentic by German officials, reflected comments that former CIA Director and Secretary of Defense Robert Gates made during an interview with Western media.“If you want to give the Russians pause, if you want to interrupt that sense of momentum that they have, why not be able to do things like drop the Kerch Strait Bridge? That would have a big impact on the Russians, I think, psychologically as well as militarily,” Gates said during the interview.“Here’s this wise man, Bobby Gates, saying ‘Oh let's get into World War Three,’” McGovern said. “I mean, if he is speaking for an influential element not only in the White House but also the German Army, my God.”After noting that Gates wrote in his autobiography that “it has never been on top of [Gates’] job jar to please the Russians,” McGovern warned that “it may not be on top of the jar of people to make Putin or the Russians happy, but my God, they have to recognize that they don’t want to alienate the Russians or make the Russians think that [the West is] so unpredictable that the Russians may have to use this advantage that they have now in strategic weaponry."Co-host Wilmer Leon asked about comments from US Senator and vice chair of the Intelligence Committee Marco Rubio (R-FL) that Ukraine needs to end in a negotiated settlement. McGovern said he doubted Rubio’s intentions but said the comments were still significant.“He’s the same guy that voted vociferously to give [$60 billion] more to Ukraine, and of course $14 billion to Israel, X billion to Taiwan and whoever else. So I don’t know. A lot of this is rhetoric now, but it is significant that the rhetoric itself is changing,” McGovern explained. “If they don't get a negotiated settlement or something they [can] depict as the same, it’s going to be just a disastrous loss.”But anytime a world nuclear power is cornered, it can be extremely dangerous, McGovern warned.Asked if waning support for Ukraine among the American public could pull the world back from the brink, McGovern said it depends on the American people.“The question is whether enough Americans will go to their representatives and say ‘no more money to Ukraine, it’s a fool’s errand.’ Because Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the House, is under incredibly big pressure to approve that," McGovern advised.

