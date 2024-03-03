https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/rossiya-segodnya-editor-in-chief-simonyan-speaks-at-world-youth-festival-1117097033.html

Rossiya Segodnya Editor-in-Chief Simonyan Speaks at World Youth Festival

Sputnik goes live as Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT and Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group speaks at the discussion "Russia Today: History in Every Day" at the World Youth Festival at the Sirius Federal Territory on Sunday.

Sputnik is live as Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of RT and Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, speaks at the discussion Russia Today: History in Every Day at the World Youth Festival on the Sirius Federal Territory on Sunday.The World Youth Festival is attended by 20,000 Russian and foreign youth leaders from business, media, international cooperation, culture, science, education, volunteer and charity, sports, and social groups, as well as young people representing various children's organizations and associations. The World Youth Festival is the largest event of its kind.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

russia

