Russia’s Galuzin, China’s Li Hui Discuss Ukraine Crisis - Foreign Ministry

Russian Deputy FM Galuzin has held a meeting with Chinese Special Representative on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Galuzin received in Moscow the special representative of the government of the People’s Republic of China for Eurasian Affairs, the head of the Chinese delegation to resolve the Ukraine crisis, Li Hui. An interesting and detailed exchange of views took place on the topic of the Ukraine crisis," the ministry said in a statement. The diplomats noted that "the ultimatums put forward by Kiev and the West to Russia and the associated ‘dialogue’ formats only harm the prospects for a settlement and cannot serve as its basis," the statement added.

