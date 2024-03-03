https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/russias-galuzin-chinas-li-hui-discuss-ukraine-crisis---foreign-ministry-1117093684.html
Russia’s Galuzin, China’s Li Hui Discuss Ukraine Crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Deputy FM Galuzin has held a meeting with Chinese Special Representative on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Galuzin received in Moscow the special representative of the government of the People's Republic of China for Eurasian Affairs, the head of the Chinese delegation to resolve the Ukraine crisis, Li Hui. An interesting and detailed exchange of views took place on the topic of the Ukraine crisis," the ministry said in a statement. The diplomats noted that "the ultimatums put forward by Kiev and the West to Russia and the associated 'dialogue' formats only harm the prospects for a settlement and cannot serve as its basis," the statement added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has held a meeting with Chinese Special Representative on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui, during which the parties exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
"Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Galuzin received in Moscow the special representative of the government of the People’s Republic of China for Eurasian Affairs, the head of the Chinese delegation to resolve the Ukraine crisis, Li Hui. An interesting and detailed exchange of views took place on the topic of the Ukraine crisis," the ministry said in a statement.
The diplomats noted that "the ultimatums put forward by Kiev and the West to Russia and the associated ‘dialogue’ formats only harm the prospects for a settlement and cannot serve as its basis," the statement added.
"It has been stated that any discussion of a political and diplomatic settlement is impossible without the participation of Russia and taking into account its interests in the security sphere," the ministry said.