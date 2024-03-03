https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/watch-russian-kamikaze-drone-destroy-slovak-made-howitzer-1117099447.html

Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Destroy Slovak-Made Howitzer

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of Russian drone operators of the Battlegroup Dnepr destroying a Slovak-made Zuzana self-propelled howitzer.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of Russian drone operators of the Battlegroup Dnepr destroying a Slovak-made Zuzana self-propelled howitzer."UAV operators of the Battlegroup Dnepr have destroyed a Slovak Zuzana self-propelled howitzer. The 155 mm howitzer, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces used to shell the positions of Russian troops, was hit by a Lancet drone," the Defense Ministry said.The ministry explained that after the drone struck, powder charges in the artillery piece ignited, leading to the detonation and destruction of the gun.

