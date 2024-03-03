https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/watch-russian-kamikaze-drone-destroy-slovak-made-howitzer-1117099447.html
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Destroy Slovak-Made Howitzer
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of Russian drone operators of the Battlegroup Dnepr destroying a Slovak-made Zuzana self-propelled howitzer.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of Russian drone operators of the Battlegroup Dnepr destroying a Slovak-made Zuzana self-propelled howitzer."UAV operators of the Battlegroup Dnepr have destroyed a Slovak Zuzana self-propelled howitzer. The 155 mm howitzer, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces used to shell the positions of Russian troops, was hit by a Lancet drone," the Defense Ministry said.The ministry explained that after the drone struck, powder charges in the artillery piece ignited, leading to the detonation and destruction of the gun.
Russia's Lancet drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and loitering munition - another name for a sophisticated kamikaze drone. It poses a significant threat to high-value equipment and has proven to be an ideal weapon on the battlefield.
