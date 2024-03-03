International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Destroy Slovak-Made Howitzer
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of Russian drone operators of the Battlegroup Dnepr destroying a Slovak-made Zuzana self-propelled howitzer."UAV operators of the Battlegroup Dnepr have destroyed a Slovak Zuzana self-propelled howitzer. The 155 mm howitzer, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces used to shell the positions of Russian troops, was hit by a Lancet drone," the Defense Ministry said.The ministry explained that after the drone struck, powder charges in the artillery piece ignited, leading to the detonation and destruction of the gun.
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Destroy Slovak-Made Howitzer

13:18 GMT 03.03.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Russia's Lancet drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and loitering munition - another name for a sophisticated kamikaze drone. It poses a significant threat to high-value equipment and has proven to be an ideal weapon on the battlefield.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of Russian drone operators of the Battlegroup Dnepr destroying a Slovak-made Zuzana self-propelled howitzer.
"UAV operators of the Battlegroup Dnepr have destroyed a Slovak Zuzana self-propelled howitzer. The 155 mm howitzer, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces used to shell the positions of Russian troops, was hit by a Lancet drone," the Defense Ministry said.
The ministry explained that after the drone struck, powder charges in the artillery piece ignited, leading to the detonation and destruction of the gun.
