Watch Russian Sniper Units Perform Combat Missions in Special Op Zone
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of sniper units conducting combat missions near the Kupyansk area.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of sniper units conducting combat missions in the Kupyansk area. Snipers of the 1st Guards Tank Army covertly destroy key targets and troops from a distance of over 1,000 meters to support motorized rifle and tank units, and also to cover AGS grenade launchers, the ministry said.Snipers are integrated into a combat unit or operate independently at varying distances from the enemy, depending on the mission and optics used.
Russian snipers have a long and storied history in warfare. These highly skilled and disciplined soldiers play a crucial role in battles, often operating behind enemy lines, and demonstrate exceptional marksmanship.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of sniper units conducting combat missions in the Kupyansk area. Snipers of the 1st Guards Tank Army covertly destroy key targets and troops from a distance of over 1,000 meters to support motorized rifle and tank units, and also to cover AGS grenade launchers, the ministry said.
Snipers are integrated into a combat unit or operate independently at varying distances from the enemy, depending on the mission and optics used.