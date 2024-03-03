https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/watch-russian-sniper-units-perform-combat-missions-in-special-op-zone-1117096052.html

Watch Russian Sniper Units Perform Combat Missions in Special Op Zone

Watch Russian Sniper Units Perform Combat Missions in Special Op Zone

Sputnik International

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of sniper units conducting combat missions near the Kupyansk area.

2024-03-03T06:56+0000

2024-03-03T06:56+0000

2024-03-03T06:56+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

russian ministry of defense

sniper

video

servicemen

serviceman

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/03/1117095760_0:1:851:479_1920x0_80_0_0_38be7826c1fa8bdadcc349094054630f.jpg

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of sniper units conducting combat missions in the Kupyansk area. Snipers of the 1st Guards Tank Army covertly destroy key targets and troops from a distance of over 1,000 meters to support motorized rifle and tank units, and also to cover AGS grenade launchers, the ministry said.Snipers are integrated into a combat unit or operate independently at varying distances from the enemy, depending on the mission and optics used.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian sniper units continue to carry out combat missions near Kupyansk Sputnik International Russian sniper units continue to carry out combat missions near Kupyansk 2024-03-03T06:56+0000 true PT0M27S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian sniper units, combat missions, special op zone, sniper