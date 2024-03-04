https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/cobra-gold-2024-military-exercise-1117123029.html

Cobra Gold 2024 Military Exercise

Cobra Gold 2024 Military Exercise

Sputnik International

Cobra Gold is an annual multinational military exercise held in Thailand that involves participants from several countries, primarily the United States and Thailand.

2024-03-04T12:15+0000

2024-03-04T12:15+0000

2024-03-04T12:15+0000

multimedia

infographic

thailand

people's republic of china

japan

us

military exercises

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/04/1117122503_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_28a00d34df5ca6f19f9a6860bff7d521.png

The drills, which began in 1982 as a bilateral exercise and grew in the 2000s to become the largest international war games in the Asia-Pacific region, kicked off this year on February 27 with an opening ceremony at Thailand's U-Tapao Naval Aviation Base. The ceremony was attended by military contingents from seven countries participating in all segments of the exercise: Thailand, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore, as well as the heads of diplomatic missions in Thailand from the six participating foreign nations.In total, more than 10,000 military personnel from 30 countries are participating in the exercise, which consists of naval, air, land, and humanitarian segments, of which more than 8,000 are from Thailand and the United States. More than 20 countries are represented in the exercise by small contingents participating in some drills and as observers. The People's Republic of China and India are only participating in the humanitarian segment of the exercise. The Cobra Gold 2024 war games will last until March 10, 2024.Explore Sputnik's infographic to learn more!

thailand

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cobra gold, joint exercise cobra gold 2024, multinational military exercise, united states and thailand