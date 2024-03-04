International
Lavrov Takes the Podium to Address World Youth Festival
Lavrov Takes the Podium to Address World Youth Festival
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Rector of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations Anatoly Torkunov and Executive Director of the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Support Foundation Leonid Drachevsky will take part in the session "Russia and its role in shaping a multipolar world" at the World Youth Festival in the Sirius Federal Territory.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Rector of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations Anatoly Torkunov and Executive Director of the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Support Foundation Leonid Drachevsky are taking part in the session dubbed "Russia and its role in shaping a multipolar world" at the World Youth Festival in Russia's Sirius Federal Territory.The event is currently being attended by 20,000 youth leaders from Russia and abroad, including those from the fields of business, media, international cooperation, culture, science, education, volunteer work, charity, sports, and social organizations. Additionally, there are young participants representing various children's organizations and associations. The World Youth Festival is the biggest gathering of its kind.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
10:56 GMT 04.03.2024
The World Festival of Youth is an international festival which is being held in the Sirius federal territory, Russia from March 1-7, 2024.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Rector of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations Anatoly Torkunov and Executive Director of the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Support Foundation Leonid Drachevsky are taking part in the session dubbed "Russia and its role in shaping a multipolar world" at the World Youth Festival in Russia's Sirius Federal Territory.
The event is currently being attended by 20,000 youth leaders from Russia and abroad, including those from the fields of business, media, international cooperation, culture, science, education, volunteer work, charity, sports, and social organizations. Additionally, there are young participants representing various children's organizations and associations. The World Youth Festival is the biggest gathering of its kind.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
