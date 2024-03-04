https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/scandal-in-poland-as-prosecutors-office-caught-wiretapping-officials-using-advanced-spyware-1117133615.html

Scandal in Poland as Prosecutor’s Office Caught Wiretapping Officials Using Advanced Spyware

Scandal in Poland as Prosecutor’s Office Caught Wiretapping Officials Using Advanced Spyware

Sputnik International

Poland’s political class has been divided between the liberal conservative Civic Platform and the soft Eurosceptic national conservative Law and Justice Party for about the past 20 years, with each side regularly accusing the other of undermining the constitutional order, playing dirty tricks and betraying the country’s national interests.

2024-03-04T19:11+0000

2024-03-04T19:11+0000

2024-03-04T19:11+0000

world

donald tusk

jaroslaw kaczynski

europe

poland

warsaw

civic platform

law and justice party (poland)

internal security agency

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106020/19/1060201903_0:100:1920:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_b78f456e38ce3503774b27cac1280ffa.jpg

The Polish National Public Prosecutor’s Office has reportedly been caught wiretapping officials using a spyware system more advanced than the infamous Israeli spyware package Pegasus.According to information obtained by the liberal Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper, the prosecutor’s office purchased the spyware system for 15 million Polish zloty (about $3.5 million), not counting renewable subscription fees, in the spring of 2021, and subsequently used it to wiretap officials, opposition politicians, judges and prosecutors “suspected of disloyalty” to the Law and Justice government in power at the time.The spyware, known as Hermes, is reportedly more advanced than Pegasus, which Polish authorities were previously also caught using, to the point where it cannot be detected using normal scanning tools because it burrows deep into low-level systems, and can compromise the encrypted systems of popular messengers such as WhatsApp and Signal.According to Gazeta Wyborcza’s information, the Prosecutor’s Office hired two former employees of the Internal Security Agency – Poland’s domestic counterintelligence and security service, to operate the spyware, with one of them receiving 1,000 zlotys (about $250 US) per hour of work.The current leadership of the National Prosecutor’s Office reportedly became aware of Hermes’ existence by accident after receiving an invoice from the company that makes the spyware, which is characterized as an innocuous-sounding “specialized analytical program.”Poland’s TVN24 News says a probe into the information could begin next week, pending a decision by the government.The report follows comments by Prime Minister Donald Tusk last month accusing his predecessors of using Pegasus, and saying he had the evidence to prove it.Law and Justice Party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski confirmed in 2022 that Warsaw purchased Pegasus, but assured it was used by the security services, not to spy on politicians.Bogdan Swieczkowski, who ran the Prosecutor’s Office between 2016 and 2022, and who is now a judge of the powerful Constitutional Tribunal, denied purchasing any spyware during his time as prosecutor general.The origins of the Hermes system is not clear, and some Polish media have questioned Gazeta Wyborcza’s characterization of the spyware as being more advanced than Pegasus.Cryptography expert Adam Haertle says Pegasus operates on the lowest level file system level possible, and that as far as he is aware, Hermes really is “an analytical tool – more specifically, a tool for automating processes of collecting information from open, so-called OSINT sources.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/analysts-tusks-poland-to-be-same-as-kaczyskis-only-without-the-shouting-1115543612.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230910/polish-opposition-proposes-tribunal-against-president-pm-amid-bitter-election-battle-1113256065.html

poland

warsaw

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

did polish prosecutors wiretap opponents, what is pegasus spyware