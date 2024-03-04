https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/us-presidential-candidate-nikki-haley-secures-1st-victory-in-republican-primaries-1117120134.html
US Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley Secures 1st Victory in Republican Primaries
Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has secured her first victory in the 2024 Republican primaries, beating her rival, former US President Donald Trump, in the US District of Columbia with 62.9% of the vote versus 33.2%, the DC Republican Party said on Monday.
A total of 2,035 voters participated in the presidential primary, the party said. Following the defeat, Trump dubbed the District of Columbia "the Swamp" with "very few delegates, and no upside." The US presidential election will be held on November 5. Incumbent US President Joe Biden announced his bid for reelection in April 2023 on the platform of the Democratic Party.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has secured her first victory in the 2024 Republican primaries, beating her rival, former US President Donald Trump, in the US District of Columbia with 62.9% of the vote versus 33.2%, the DC Republican Party said on Monday.
A total of 2,035 voters participated in the presidential primary, the party said.
Following the defeat, Trump dubbed the District of Columbia "the Swamp" with "very few delegates, and no upside."
"Birdbrain [Nikki Haley] spent all of her time, money and effort there. Over the weekend we won Missouri, Idaho, and Michigan - BIG NUMBERS - Complete destruction of a very weak opponent. The really big numbers will come on Super Tuesday," the former US president wrote on social media.
The US presidential election will be held on November 5. Incumbent US President Joe Biden
announced his bid for reelection in April 2023 on the platform of the Democratic Party.