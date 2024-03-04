International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/watch-russian-su-34-fighter-bomber-destroy-cluster-of-enemy-troops-and-strongholds-1117119420.html
Watch Russian Su-34 Fighter-Bomber Destroy Cluster of Enemy Troops and Strongholds
Watch Russian Su-34 Fighter-Bomber Destroy Cluster of Enemy Troops and Strongholds
Sputnik International
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber crew destroying a cluster of enemy troops and strongholds near Krasny Liman.
2024-03-04T07:03+0000
2024-03-04T07:03+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
russia
russian ministry of defense
sukhoi su-34 fullback
sukhoi su-34
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/04/1117118733_2:0:848:476_1920x0_80_0_0_7d78b7b64f6acde9bc50dc5c5ca17f83.jpg
The Russian of Defense Ministry has released footage of a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber crew destroying a cluster of enemy troops and strongholds near Krasny Liman.According to the ministry, the Russian Air Force Su-34 crew launched a strike with FAB-500 high-explosive aerial bombs. After receiving reconnaissance confirmation that the targets were destroyed, the pilots returned safely to the airfield from which they had taken off.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
A Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber crew destroys a cluster of enemy troops and strongholds near Krasny Liman
Sputnik International
A Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber crew destroys a cluster of enemy troops and strongholds near Krasny Liman
2024-03-04T07:03+0000
true
PT0M31S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/04/1117118733_108:0:743:476_1920x0_80_0_0_07183b2527e376d3c24f443ca2be7038.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian su-34 fighter-bomber, enemy troops and strongholds, strongholds near krasny liman, russian ministry of defense
russian su-34 fighter-bomber, enemy troops and strongholds, strongholds near krasny liman, russian ministry of defense

Watch Russian Su-34 Fighter-Bomber Destroy Cluster of Enemy Troops and Strongholds

07:03 GMT 04.03.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
The Su-34, also known as the "Fullback", is a twin-engine, supersonic, all-weather fighter-bomber designed and manufactured by the Russian Sukhoi Corporation. It features advanced avionics, precision-guided munitions, and a large internal bomb bay, making it a versatile and potent weapon in modern air warfare.
The Russian of Defense Ministry has released footage of a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber crew destroying a cluster of enemy troops and strongholds near Krasny Liman.
According to the ministry, the Russian Air Force Su-34 crew launched a strike with FAB-500 high-explosive aerial bombs. After receiving reconnaissance confirmation that the targets were destroyed, the pilots returned safely to the airfield from which they had taken off.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала