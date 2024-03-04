https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/watch-russian-su-34-fighter-bomber-destroy-cluster-of-enemy-troops-and-strongholds-1117119420.html

Watch Russian Su-34 Fighter-Bomber Destroy Cluster of Enemy Troops and Strongholds

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber crew destroying a cluster of enemy troops and strongholds near Krasny Liman.

The Russian of Defense Ministry has released footage of a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber crew destroying a cluster of enemy troops and strongholds near Krasny Liman.According to the ministry, the Russian Air Force Su-34 crew launched a strike with FAB-500 high-explosive aerial bombs. After receiving reconnaissance confirmation that the targets were destroyed, the pilots returned safely to the airfield from which they had taken off.

