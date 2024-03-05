https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/cia-orchestrated-2004-haiti-coup-galloway-shocks-uk-elite-biden-facing-more-uncommitted-voters--1117139287.html

CIA Orchestrated 2004 Haiti Coup; Galloway Shocks UK Elite; Biden Facing More Uncommitted Voters

CIA Orchestrated 2004 Haiti Coup; Galloway Shocks UK Elite; Biden Facing More Uncommitted Voters

Sputnik International

George Galloway posts a blowout victory in the UK as European voters recoil in horror at the prospect of getting dragged into a third World War.

2024-03-05T05:01+0000

2024-03-05T05:01+0000

2024-03-05T11:42+0000

the critical hour

radio

super tuesday

george galloway

haiti

nato

russia

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/05/1117139129_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c431e527933dc2b02c27a9e4a7526679.png

CIA Orchestrated 2004 Haiti Coup; Galloway Shocks UK Elite; Biden Facing More Uncommitted Voters Sputnik International George Galloway posts a blowout victory in the UK as European voters recoil in horror at the prospect of getting dragged into a third World War.

Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss George Galloway’s victory in Rochdale and censorship in the EU.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss pressure on the Biden administration for a cessation of hostilities in Gaza, the US veto of a condemnation of the ”flour massacre,” and the ongoing talks for a cease-fire.Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss CIA involvement in the 2004 coup in Haiti and how it relates to the current instability in that nation.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss the persecution of Julian Assange.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Germany’s discussion about launching a military attack against Russia and NATO’s dwindling supply of Ukrainian cannon fodder.Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host of On the Ground on WPFW Pacifica Radio, joins us to discuss AIPAC’s move for election interference in the US and the uncommitted political movement against Joe Biden.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss Super Tuesday as Donald Trump is set for a rout of Nikki Haley.Dr. David Oualaalou (WAH-LAH-LU), international geopolitical consultant, veteran, author, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" show on YT, joins us to discuss China’s technological and space related prowess.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

haiti

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

2004 haiti coup, war in ukraine,