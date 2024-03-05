Damage Control: Germany's Struggle to Contain Fallout from Ukraine Leaks

International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including Germany's attempt at damage control over the Ukraine leaks that revealed a discussion by the Bundeswehr's leadership about striking Russia.
Steve Gill - Lawyer and Political CommentatorMelik Abdul - Political Strategist and Analyst, Co-Host of Fault LinesMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security ExpertKevork Almassian - Host of Syriana Analysis and Independent JournalistIn the first hour of The Backstory, Rachel spoke to political commentator Steve Gill about the SCOTUS ruling that prohibited the removal of Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot.Rachel followed up the SCOTUS story by hosting political strategist and analyst Melik Abdul, who previewed Super Tuesday as Donald Trump and Joe Biden attempt to cement their candidacy for the upcoming presidential election.To begin the final hour of The Backstory, Rachel spoke to international relations and security expert Mark Sleboda about Germany's reaction to the Russian leaks that exposed an intercepted conversation between high ranking Bundeswehr officials about striking the Kerch Bridge.In the last segment of the show, independent journalist Kevork Almassian provided his analysis on the potential Israeli offensive in southern Lebanon, along with his take on the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including Germany's attempt at damage control over the Ukraine leaks that revealed a discussion by the Bundeswehr's leadership about striking Russia.
Steve Gill - Lawyer and Political Commentator
Melik Abdul - Political Strategist and Analyst, Co-Host of Fault Lines
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Expert
Kevork Almassian - Host of Syriana Analysis and Independent Journalist
In the first hour of The Backstory, Rachel spoke to political commentator Steve Gill about the SCOTUS ruling that prohibited the removal of Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot.
Rachel followed up the SCOTUS story by hosting political strategist and analyst Melik Abdul, who previewed Super Tuesday as Donald Trump and Joe Biden attempt to cement their candidacy for the upcoming presidential election.
To begin the final hour of The Backstory, Rachel spoke to international relations and security expert Mark Sleboda about Germany's reaction to the Russian leaks that exposed an intercepted conversation between high ranking Bundeswehr officials about striking the Kerch Bridge.
In the last segment of the show, independent journalist Kevork Almassian provided his analysis on the potential Israeli offensive in southern Lebanon, along with his take on the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.
