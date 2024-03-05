https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/damage-control-germanys-struggle-to-contain-fallout-from-ukraine-leaks-1117135440.html
Damage Control: Germany's Struggle to Contain Fallout from Ukraine Leaks
Damage Control: Germany's Struggle to Contain Fallout from Ukraine Leaks
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including Germany's attempt at damage control over the Ukraine leaks that revealed a discussion by the Bundeswehr's leadership about striking Russia.
2024-03-05T05:11+0000
2024-03-05T05:11+0000
2024-03-05T11:44+0000
the backstory
gaza strip
lebanon
israel
donald trump
joe biden
scotus
germany
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/05/1117135827_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e99ef3ab410e5422d67a46cc7403f91e.png
Damage Control: Germany's Struggle to Contain Fallout from Ukraine Leaks
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including Germany's attempt at damage control over the Ukraine leaks that revealed a discussion by the Bundeswehr's leadership about striking Russia.
Steve Gill - Lawyer and Political CommentatorMelik Abdul - Political Strategist and Analyst, Co-Host of Fault LinesMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security ExpertKevork Almassian - Host of Syriana Analysis and Independent JournalistIn the first hour of The Backstory, Rachel spoke to political commentator Steve Gill about the SCOTUS ruling that prohibited the removal of Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot.Rachel followed up the SCOTUS story by hosting political strategist and analyst Melik Abdul, who previewed Super Tuesday as Donald Trump and Joe Biden attempt to cement their candidacy for the upcoming presidential election.To begin the final hour of The Backstory, Rachel spoke to international relations and security expert Mark Sleboda about Germany's reaction to the Russian leaks that exposed an intercepted conversation between high ranking Bundeswehr officials about striking the Kerch Bridge.In the last segment of the show, independent journalist Kevork Almassian provided his analysis on the potential Israeli offensive in southern Lebanon, along with his take on the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.
gaza strip
lebanon
israel
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/05/1117135827_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6ab65ba30797bd3af61c22c95c2950ff.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donald trump on ballot, german military leak
donald trump on ballot, german military leak
Damage Control: Germany's Struggle to Contain Fallout from Ukraine Leaks
05:11 GMT 05.03.2024 (Updated: 11:44 GMT 05.03.2024)
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including Germany's attempt at damage control over the Ukraine leaks that revealed a discussion by the Bundeswehr's leadership about striking Russia.
Steve Gill - Lawyer and Political Commentator
Melik Abdul - Political Strategist and Analyst, Co-Host of Fault Lines
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Expert
Kevork Almassian - Host of Syriana Analysis and Independent Journalist
In the first hour of The Backstory, Rachel spoke to political commentator Steve Gill about the SCOTUS ruling that prohibited the removal of Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot.
Rachel followed up the SCOTUS story by hosting political strategist and analyst Melik Abdul, who previewed Super Tuesday as Donald Trump and Joe Biden attempt to cement their candidacy for the upcoming presidential election.
To begin the final hour of The Backstory, Rachel spoke to international relations and security expert Mark Sleboda about Germany's reaction to the Russian leaks that exposed an intercepted conversation between high ranking Bundeswehr officials about striking the Kerch Bridge.
In the last segment of the show, independent journalist Kevork Almassian provided his analysis on the potential Israeli offensive in southern Lebanon, along with his take on the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.