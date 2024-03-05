International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/eu-leaders-still-not-unanimous-on-banning-russian-lng-imports-to-bloc-1117136619.html
EU Leaders Still Not Unanimous on Banning Russian LNG Imports to Bloc
EU Leaders Still Not Unanimous on Banning Russian LNG Imports to Bloc
Sputnik International
EU leaders have still not reached unanimity on sanctioning Russian liquefied natural gas imports to the EU, European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Monday.
2024-03-05T01:45+0000
2024-03-05T01:45+0000
economy
russia
european union (eu)
european commission
liquefied natural gas (lng)
sanctions
gas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16174/05/161740576_0:1273:2000:2398_1920x0_80_0_0_4ab59f32a0f40bc7a3791129f93f54b7.jpg
"Everybody understands that the most robust solution to get rid of Russian gas is to cover the LNG and natural gas via pipeline with sanctions. But until leaders do not have unanimity on that, the energy ministers at this counter-format already last year found a solution, and this is now brought to the legislation under the decarbonized gas and hydrogen package," Simson told reporters after the EU energy ministerial meeting in Brussels. Simson reiterated that the European Union saw no need for extending the deal on Russian gas transit through Ukraine, which expires this year. European countries receive some 14 billion cubic meters of gas per year via the Ukrainian route.Reducing energy dependence on Russia became one of the EU's top priorities after the start of Moscow's special operation in Ukraine in February 2022, when the bloc decided to phase out its imports of Russian fuels. The decision led to a sharp rise in gas prices in the bloc. To curb the price hike, the European Commission presented several measures, including joint purchasing, price caps and increased energy conservation efforts.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/eu-overpaid-185-bln-for-gas-due-to-russia-sanctions--1115419103.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16174/05/161740576_0:1086:2000:2586_1920x0_80_0_0_f7824e44c083fff1956bfa2ff40df408.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian liquefied natural gas, eu imports russian lng, eu lng import statistics, european energy commissioner kadri simson, eu gas imports
russian liquefied natural gas, eu imports russian lng, eu lng import statistics, european energy commissioner kadri simson, eu gas imports

EU Leaders Still Not Unanimous on Banning Russian LNG Imports to Bloc

01:45 GMT 05.03.2024
© Sputnik / Sergei Krasnoukhov / Go to the mediabank LNG plant in Russian Far East
 LNG plant in Russian Far East - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.03.2024
© Sputnik / Sergei Krasnoukhov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU leaders have still not reached unanimity on sanctioning Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports to the European Union, although a legislative tool is being developed to help national governments restrict Russian LNG supplies independently, European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Monday.
"Everybody understands that the most robust solution to get rid of Russian gas is to cover the LNG and natural gas via pipeline with sanctions. But until leaders do not have unanimity on that, the energy ministers at this counter-format already last year found a solution, and this is now brought to the legislation under the decarbonized gas and hydrogen package," Simson told reporters after the EU energy ministerial meeting in Brussels.
Simson reiterated that the European Union saw no need for extending the deal on Russian gas transit through Ukraine, which expires this year. European countries receive some 14 billion cubic meters of gas per year via the Ukrainian route.
A view shows gas metering units at the Gazprom's Amur Gas Processing Plant near the town of Svobodny, Amur Region, Russia. The plant was launched on June 9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2023
World
EU 'Overpaid' €185 Bln for Gas Due to Russia Sanctions
6 December 2023, 06:44 GMT
Reducing energy dependence on Russia became one of the EU's top priorities after the start of Moscow's special operation in Ukraine in February 2022, when the bloc decided to phase out its imports of Russian fuels. The decision led to a sharp rise in gas prices in the bloc. To curb the price hike, the European Commission presented several measures, including joint purchasing, price caps and increased energy conservation efforts.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала