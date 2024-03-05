https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/germany-attempts-to-change-narrative-over-embarrassing-ukraine-leaks-1117134419.html
Germany Attempts to Change Narrative over Embarrassing Ukraine Leaks
In this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delve into a range of global issues. One topic of discussion is Germany's shifting narrative surrounding recent audio leaks exposing Western interference in the Ukrainian conflict.
In this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delve into a range of global issues. One topic of discussion is Germany's shifting narrative surrounding recent audio leaks exposing Western interference in the Ukrainian conflict.
Esteban Carrillo: Journalist and Editor for The Cradle
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Scottie Nell Hughes: Veteran Political Commentator and Host of 360 View on RT
Robin Biro: Former Barack Obama Campaign Director, U.S. Army Ranger Veteran and Host of "American Discourse" podcast

In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Esteban Carrillo who provided insights into the ongoing Israeli attacks against Palestinians, coinciding with the U.S.'s first airdrops of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Additionally, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris's call for an immediate, temporary cease-fire in the region is discussed.

In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about Germany's response to recent audio leaks, which captured a meeting among senior German military officials discussing weapons for Ukraine and a potential strike by Kiev on a bridge in Crimea. Amidst Russian officials seeking clarification from Berlin, Germany's defense minister accuses Russia of waging an "information war" to sow discord within Germany.

In the third hour, veteran political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes sheds light on the Republican primaries, with Nikki Haley securing a win among the selective D.C. crowd. The discussion included the possible Supreme Court decision on whether Colorado can exclude former President Donald Trump from the primary ballot.

Later in the third hour, veteran Robin Biro addresses AIPAC's campaign against progressive candidates, highlighting the group's expected $100 million expenditure across its political entities in 2024, targeting candidates deemed insufficiently supportive of Israel.
In this edition of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delve into a range of global issues. One topic of discussion is Germany's shifting narrative surrounding recent audio leaks exposing Western interference in the Ukrainian conflict.
Esteban Carrillo: Journalist and Editor for The Cradle
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Scottie Nell Hughes: Veteran Political Commentator and Host of 360 View on RT
Robin Biro: Former Barack Obama Campaign Director, U.S. Army Ranger Veteran and Host of “American Discourse” podcast
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Esteban Carrillo who provided insights into the ongoing Israeli attacks against Palestinians, coinciding with the U.S.'s first airdrops of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Additionally, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris's call for an immediate, temporary cease-fire in the region is discussed.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about Germany's response to recent audio leaks, which captured a meeting among senior German military officials discussing weapons for Ukraine and a potential strike by Kiev on a bridge in Crimea. Amidst Russian officials seeking clarification from Berlin, Germany's defense minister accuses Russia of waging an "information war" to sow discord within Germany.
In the third hour, veteran political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes sheds light on the Republican primaries, with Nikki Haley securing a win among the selective D.C. crowd. The discussion included the possible Supreme Court decision on whether Colorado can exclude former President Donald Trump from the primary ballot.
Later in the third hour, veteran Robin Biro addresses AIPAC's campaign against progressive candidates, highlighting the group's expected $100 million expenditure across its political entities in 2024, targeting candidates deemed insufficiently supportive of Israel.