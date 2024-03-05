https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/israel-tests-lebanon-invasion-trump-stays-on-ballots-chaos-in-haiti-1117135352.html
Israel Tests Lebanon Invasion, Trump Stays on Ballots, Chaos in Haiti
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/05/1117135579_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e3446c108f3dedf1d6c7d3e3351506ba.png
Israel Tests Lebanon Invasion, Trump Stays on Ballots, Chaos in Haiti
Beirut-based journalist and head of news for The Cradle Esteban Carrillo joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Germany accusing Russia of a "disinformation attack" for leaking a real conversation between German senior officers, reports that Hezbollah encountered Israeli incursions into southern Lebanon over the weekend, divisions in the Israeli leadership as war cabinet minister Benny Gantz visits Washington, the United States attempting to change its tone on Gaza, and an attack by Ansar Allah on another ship in the Red Sea.Technologist and the cohost of the Covert Action Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses the potential dangers of e-government applications, why Silicon Valley doesn’t want to cooperate with the UK’s censorship board, and whether a huge fine for Apple in Europe will change the way the company operates anywhere else.Republican strategist and former vice chair of the Maryland Republican Party Eugene Craig discusses former President Donald Trump continuing to sweep caucuses and primaries ahead of Super Tuesday this week, whether former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley winning the District of Columbia GOP primary will help or hinder her, continued concerns about President Joe Biden’s mental acuity, whether California Governor Gavin Newsom will be brought in by the Democrats to save themselves in November, the race to replace outgoing Senate GOP head Mitch McConnell, and the influence the pro-Israel lobby will have in the 2024 election.Editor of the English Section of Haiti Liberte Kim Ives discusses the chaos in Haiti over the weekend, the failed efforts to peacefully depose Prime Minister Ariel Henry that preceded the weekend’s violence, why Haiti’s gangs want Henry out anyway, and whether he will be able to return to the country.The Misfits also discuss the sentencing of Discord leaker Jack Teixeira and former Trump CFO Weisselberg pleading guilty to perjury.
2024
News
Israel Tests Lebanon Invasion, Trump Stays on Ballots, Chaos in Haiti
04:21 GMT 05.03.2024 (Updated: 11:53 GMT 05.03.2024)
