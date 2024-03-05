International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/perennial-puppet-state-albania-logical-choice-for-revamped-nato-aviation-hub-1117145131.html
Perennial Puppet State Albania ‘Logical’ Choice for Revamped NATO Aviation Hub
Perennial Puppet State Albania ‘Logical’ Choice for Revamped NATO Aviation Hub
Sputnik International
NATO has completed the modernization of a major Soviet-era airbase in Kucove, Albania, with the facility formally reopened in a ceremony on Monday. Plans exist to turn it into a major hub for NATO aerial operations in the region. A leading Balkan affairs observer told Sputnik about the base’s implications for Russia and the region.
2024-03-05T15:52+0000
2024-03-05T15:54+0000
analysis
stevan gajic
military & intelligence
albania
russia
serbia
emmanuel macron
nato
eurofighter typhoon
bayraktar
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/05/1117144740_0:85:1620:996_1920x0_80_0_0_617579887ba5213f6d6c2805adba9bb1.jpg
A years-long $58 million modernization of the Kucove Aerodrome was completed this week, with plans to renovate the facility announced in 2018, and construction work beginning in 2021. The unique harden facility features bunkers built into the local mountainous landscape, which were constructed in the 1950s during the communist period. The first aerodrome at Kucove was operated by fascist Italy after its occupation of Albania in 1939.The latest modernization of the base reportedly included improving the facility’s security systems, including perimeter protection and fencing, renovations to runway lanes (including a fresh paint job), sprucing up base facilities and the control tower, and erecting a giant circular NATO billboard onsite. Photos from Monday’s base reopening ceremony showed Eurofighter Typhoon and Bayraktar drones parked on on the Kucove Aerodrome’s tarmac.The base is expected to become a centralized hub for future NATO aerial operations, with its ability to host alliance aircraft complemented by logistical support and pilot training infrastructure.“If we go deeper into the past, Albanians were the cornerstone of the so-called ‘Turkish units’ used to discipline, demoralize and attack and plunder Christians in the Ottoman Empire if they were not acting accordingly and if they would rebel against the Ottoman Empire,” Gajic said.In that sense, an enhanced NATO presence in Albania is “logical,” according to the academic.For Serbia, with which Albania has had decades of poor relations thanks to Tirana’s support for Kosovar Albanian separatists during Kosovo War of 1997-1999, the revamped NATO base is also bad news, given that Serbians are already living in a “hostile environment” in the region.The professor expects the base to mean “more pressure” on Belgrade to increase its defensive capabilities to levels comparable to those of the old Yugoslav People’s Army.“Now we have a very small army of professional soldiers. But it seems this is not enough for us to sustain our neutral status. In order for our country to be neutral, it has to have the power of deterrence…The big question is, how sovereign is the Serbian government? But the logical answer would be to increase the amount of manpower and military equipment in the army,” Gajic said.Dr. Gajic characterized the NATO base at Kucove as another example of the West’s “lying from day one” about its eastward expansion plans after the end of the Cold War.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220920/iranian-cyberattack-exposed-britains-secret-talks-with-albania-on-illegal-migrants-report-1100998313.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230320/a-fateful-error-history-of-natos-expansion-1108611973.html
albania
russia
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/05/1117144740_90:0:1530:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c416a5586feb0bb1a5498c53b49d7112.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
why did nato build airbase in albania, how will russia react to airbase in albania
why did nato build airbase in albania, how will russia react to airbase in albania

Perennial Puppet State Albania ‘Logical’ Choice for Revamped NATO Aviation Hub

15:52 GMT 05.03.2024 (Updated: 15:54 GMT 05.03.2024)
© Photo : NATOGiant circular NATO logo erected at the Kuçova airbase for a ceremony dedicated to the base's reopening after renovations, Monday, March 4, 2024.
Giant circular NATO logo erected at the Kuçova airbase for a ceremony dedicated to the base's reopening after renovations, Monday, March 4, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.03.2024
© Photo : NATO
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
NATO has completed the modernization of a major Soviet-era airbase in Kucove, Albania, with the facility formally reopened in a ceremony on Monday. Plans exist to turn it into a major hub for NATO aerial operations in the region. A leading Balkan affairs observer told Sputnik about the base’s implications for Russia and Serbia.
A years-long $58 million modernization of the Kucove Aerodrome was completed this week, with plans to renovate the facility announced in 2018, and construction work beginning in 2021. The unique harden facility features bunkers built into the local mountainous landscape, which were constructed in the 1950s during the communist period. The first aerodrome at Kucove was operated by fascist Italy after its occupation of Albania in 1939.
The latest modernization of the base reportedly included improving the facility’s security systems, including perimeter protection and fencing, renovations to runway lanes (including a fresh paint job), sprucing up base facilities and the control tower, and erecting a giant circular NATO billboard onsite. Photos from Monday’s base reopening ceremony showed Eurofighter Typhoon and Bayraktar drones parked on on the Kucove Aerodrome’s tarmac.
The base is expected to become a centralized hub for future NATO aerial operations, with its ability to host alliance aircraft complemented by logistical support and pilot training infrastructure.
© NATOAttack drone on display at Kucove Aerodrome in Albania during a ceremony dedicated to the airbase's reopening after NATO-funded renovations.
Attack drone on display at Kucove Aerodrome in Albania during a ceremony dedicated to the airbase's reopening after NATO-funded renovations. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.03.2024
Attack drone on display at Kucove Aerodrome in Albania during a ceremony dedicated to the airbase's reopening after NATO-funded renovations.
© NATO
“Albania is a logical decision because the country was formed by the Central Powers in the past, namely by the Hapsburg Empire,” Dr. Stevan Gajic, a Balkans expert and research associate at the Belgrade-based Institute of European Studies, told Sputnik. “In World War II it was a puppet state of Italy, which occupied it and was flexing its interests through Albania.”
“If we go deeper into the past, Albanians were the cornerstone of the so-called ‘Turkish units’ used to discipline, demoralize and attack and plunder Christians in the Ottoman Empire if they were not acting accordingly and if they would rebel against the Ottoman Empire,” Gajic said.
In that sense, an enhanced NATO presence in Albania is “logical,” according to the academic.
“First of all, for the historical reasons. Secondly, it is a friendly territory to NATO. And third is geography, because Albania is a mountainous country, which means it is easily defendable. That is why it is used…It’s just one of the pieces of the puzzle in what I would say is the strategic global war that NATO is conducting against Russia,” he said.
Hacker - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2022
World
'Iranian Cyberattack' Exposed Britain's Secret Talks With Albania on Illegal Migrants: Report
20 September 2022, 10:03 GMT
For Serbia, with which Albania has had decades of poor relations thanks to Tirana’s support for Kosovar Albanian separatists during Kosovo War of 1997-1999, the revamped NATO base is also bad news, given that Serbians are already living in a “hostile environment” in the region.
“As you know, Serbia is a neutral country that has had a war with NATO, it’s surrounded by NATO. And of course, naturally, Serbian people are very hostile to this alliance because its goal ultimately is to destroy Serbia as a country and Serbs as a geopolitical factor,” Dr. Gajic said.
The professor expects the base to mean “more pressure” on Belgrade to increase its defensive capabilities to levels comparable to those of the old Yugoslav People’s Army.
“Now we have a very small army of professional soldiers. But it seems this is not enough for us to sustain our neutral status. In order for our country to be neutral, it has to have the power of deterrence…The big question is, how sovereign is the Serbian government? But the logical answer would be to increase the amount of manpower and military equipment in the army,” Gajic said.
Dr. Gajic characterized the NATO base at Kucove as another example of the West’s “lying from day one” about its eastward expansion plans after the end of the Cold War.
“Basically from the moment that it [promised it would] not expand one meter or one step eastward, what we had was expansion of NATO that came in five waves. And now [in Kucove] this is only the remilitarization of territory that NATO has already conquered…This is the expansion of the infrastructure of a global war that is already going on between NATO and Russia. For now, for the moment, it is a proxy war,” Gajic said, warning that the recent inflammatory comments by Western officials led by President Macron of France mean the crisis could escalate into a hot war in Ukraine.
NATO expansion cover - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2023
Multimedia
A Fateful Error: History of NATO's Expansion
20 March 2023, 17:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала