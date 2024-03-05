https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/perennial-puppet-state-albania-logical-choice-for-revamped-nato-aviation-hub-1117145131.html

Perennial Puppet State Albania 'Logical' Choice for Revamped NATO Aviation Hub

NATO has completed the modernization of a major Soviet-era airbase in Kucove, Albania, with the facility formally reopened in a ceremony on Monday. Plans exist to turn it into a major hub for NATO aerial operations in the region. A leading Balkan affairs observer told Sputnik about the base’s implications for Russia and the region.

A years-long $58 million modernization of the Kucove Aerodrome was completed this week, with plans to renovate the facility announced in 2018, and construction work beginning in 2021. The unique harden facility features bunkers built into the local mountainous landscape, which were constructed in the 1950s during the communist period. The first aerodrome at Kucove was operated by fascist Italy after its occupation of Albania in 1939.The latest modernization of the base reportedly included improving the facility’s security systems, including perimeter protection and fencing, renovations to runway lanes (including a fresh paint job), sprucing up base facilities and the control tower, and erecting a giant circular NATO billboard onsite. Photos from Monday’s base reopening ceremony showed Eurofighter Typhoon and Bayraktar drones parked on on the Kucove Aerodrome’s tarmac.The base is expected to become a centralized hub for future NATO aerial operations, with its ability to host alliance aircraft complemented by logistical support and pilot training infrastructure.“If we go deeper into the past, Albanians were the cornerstone of the so-called ‘Turkish units’ used to discipline, demoralize and attack and plunder Christians in the Ottoman Empire if they were not acting accordingly and if they would rebel against the Ottoman Empire,” Gajic said.In that sense, an enhanced NATO presence in Albania is “logical,” according to the academic.For Serbia, with which Albania has had decades of poor relations thanks to Tirana’s support for Kosovar Albanian separatists during Kosovo War of 1997-1999, the revamped NATO base is also bad news, given that Serbians are already living in a “hostile environment” in the region.The professor expects the base to mean “more pressure” on Belgrade to increase its defensive capabilities to levels comparable to those of the old Yugoslav People’s Army.“Now we have a very small army of professional soldiers. But it seems this is not enough for us to sustain our neutral status. In order for our country to be neutral, it has to have the power of deterrence…The big question is, how sovereign is the Serbian government? But the logical answer would be to increase the amount of manpower and military equipment in the army,” Gajic said.Dr. Gajic characterized the NATO base at Kucove as another example of the West’s “lying from day one” about its eastward expansion plans after the end of the Cold War.

