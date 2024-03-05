https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/serbian-court-to-issue-verdict-in-case-over-nato-depleted-uranium-strikes-in-2024---lawyer-1117151896.html
Serbian Court to Issue Verdict in Case Over NATO Depleted Uranium Strikes in 2024 - Lawyer
The Supreme Court of Serbia is expected to issue the verdict on the first lawsuit filed by victims of NATO's use of depleted uranium during the bombing of Yugoslavia by the end of 2024, Serbian lawyer Srdan Aleksic told Sputnik.
In January 2021, Aleksic filed the first lawsuit in the Supreme Court on behalf of the late Serbian army Col. Dragan Stojcic. NATO refused to participate in the lawsuit, saying that it had immunity under an agreement with Serbia. The lawyer said he had since received the results of Stojcic's official medical examination, which showed that the level of depleted uranium found in the officer's body was 500 times higher than normal. On September 21, 2000, the Belgrade Municipal Court convicted US Army officer Wesley Clark and former NATO Secretary General Javier Solana for war crimes during the bombing of Yugoslavia. However, after the overthrow of Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic in October 2000, the country's new authorities sought a review of the verdict, and the Serbian Supreme Court overturned the verdict against the NATO leadership in the fall of 2001. In 1999, an armed confrontation between Albanian separatists from the Kosovo Liberation Army and the Serbian army and police led to the bombing of Yugoslavia by NATO forces without the approval of the UN Security Council. The Serbian authorities say that about 2,500 people, including 89 children, were killed and about 12,500 people were injured in the bombings. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the use of depleted uranium weapons caused an increase in the number of cancer patients in the country.
In January 2021, Aleksic filed the first lawsuit in the Supreme Court on behalf of the late Serbian army Col. Dragan Stojcic. NATO refused to participate in the lawsuit, saying that it had immunity under an agreement with Serbia.
The lawyer said he had since received the results of Stojcic's official medical examination, which showed that the level of depleted uranium
found in the officer's body was 500 times higher than normal.
"We already have four lawsuits before the Supreme Court and 31 before the Basic Court in Belgrade. By the end of the year, I expect a verdict on the first lawsuit we filed in the Supreme Court several years ago. We are demanding that NATO compensate us for the damage," Aleksic said.
On September 21, 2000, the Belgrade Municipal Court convicted US Army officer Wesley Clark and former NATO Secretary General Javier Solana for war crimes during the bombing of Yugoslavia. However, after the overthrow of Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic in October 2000, the country's new authorities sought a review of the verdict, and the Serbian Supreme Court overturned the verdict against the NATO leadership in the fall of 2001.
In 1999, an armed confrontation between Albanian separatists from the Kosovo Liberation Army and the Serbian army and police led to the bombing of Yugoslavia by NATO forces without the approval of the UN Security Council. The Serbian authorities say that about 2,500 people, including 89 children, were killed and about 12,500 people were injured in the bombings. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the use of depleted uranium weapons caused an increase in the number of cancer patients in the country.