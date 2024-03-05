https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/sudan-has-no-objection-to-creation-of-russian-navy-base--sudanese-foreign-minister-1117137140.html
Sudan Has No Objection to Creation of Russian Navy Base – Sudanese Foreign Minister
The Sudanese authorities have no general objections to the creation of a Russian navy base in the country, Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq Ali told Sputnik.
"We have no fundamental objections to the agreements reached under the previous government. This is an obligation of the state," Ali said on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.Sudan's new parliament will consider the agreement with Russia on the creation of a nave base in country after the elections, Ali added.In February, Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrei Chernovol told Sputnik that the country has not yet been able to complete the procedure for ratifying the agreement on the establishment of a Russian navy base in Port Sudan on the Red Sea.
"We have no fundamental objections to the agreements reached under the previous government. This is an obligation of the state," Ali said on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
Sudan's new parliament will consider the agreement with Russia on the creation of a nave base in country after the elections, Ali added.
"We believe that a new parliament should be formed, which will consider the agreement and develop a recommendation for the government — a positive recommendation. We leave this issue to the parliament, which will be elected," Ali said.
In February, Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrei Chernovol told Sputnik that the country has not yet been able to complete the procedure for ratifying the agreement on the establishment of a Russian navy base in Port Sudan on the Red Sea.
