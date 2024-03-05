https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/sudan-has-no-objection-to-creation-of-russian-navy-base--sudanese-foreign-minister-1117137140.html

Sudan Has No Objection to Creation of Russian Navy Base – Sudanese Foreign Minister

Sudan Has No Objection to Creation of Russian Navy Base – Sudanese Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

The Sudanese authorities have no general objections to the creation of a Russian navy base in the country, Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq Ali told Sputnik.

2024-03-05T03:25+0000

2024-03-05T03:25+0000

2024-03-05T03:26+0000

world

russia

sudan

antalya

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089301200_0:86:2144:1292_1920x0_80_0_0_030d643a73c759d55e589eb5a6652465.jpg

"We have no fundamental objections to the agreements reached under the previous government. This is an obligation of the state," Ali said on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.Sudan's new parliament will consider the agreement with Russia on the creation of a nave base in country after the elections, Ali added.In February, Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrei Chernovol told Sputnik that the country has not yet been able to complete the procedure for ratifying the agreement on the establishment of a Russian navy base in Port Sudan on the Red Sea.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230213/what-is-known-about-deal-on-russian-naval-logistical-base-in-sudan-1107375210.html

russia

sudan

antalya

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian abroad military bases, russian naval base in sudan, russian presence in africa, sudanese foreign minister ali al-sadiq ali