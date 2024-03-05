International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/sudan-has-no-objection-to-creation-of-russian-navy-base--sudanese-foreign-minister-1117137140.html
Sudan Has No Objection to Creation of Russian Navy Base – Sudanese Foreign Minister
Sudan Has No Objection to Creation of Russian Navy Base – Sudanese Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
The Sudanese authorities have no general objections to the creation of a Russian navy base in the country, Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq Ali told Sputnik.
2024-03-05T03:25+0000
2024-03-05T03:26+0000
world
russia
sudan
antalya
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089301200_0:86:2144:1292_1920x0_80_0_0_030d643a73c759d55e589eb5a6652465.jpg
"We have no fundamental objections to the agreements reached under the previous government. This is an obligation of the state," Ali said on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.Sudan's new parliament will consider the agreement with Russia on the creation of a nave base in country after the elections, Ali added.In February, Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrei Chernovol told Sputnik that the country has not yet been able to complete the procedure for ratifying the agreement on the establishment of a Russian navy base in Port Sudan on the Red Sea.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230213/what-is-known-about-deal-on-russian-naval-logistical-base-in-sudan-1107375210.html
russia
sudan
antalya
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089301200_122:0:2021:1424_1920x0_80_0_0_f5b4d67b0c9add179e8ed7077296cbe9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian abroad military bases, russian naval base in sudan, russian presence in africa, sudanese foreign minister ali al-sadiq ali
russian abroad military bases, russian naval base in sudan, russian presence in africa, sudanese foreign minister ali al-sadiq ali

Sudan Has No Objection to Creation of Russian Navy Base – Sudanese Foreign Minister

03:25 GMT 05.03.2024 (Updated: 03:26 GMT 05.03.2024)
© Sputnik / Ibrahim IshaqA view shows Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich moored at the Sudanese port. Russian President Vladimir Putin in November approved the creation of a Russian naval facility in Sudan capable of mooring nuclear-powered surface vessels. In December, Russia announced signing a 25-year agreement to build a naval base in Port Sudan
A view shows Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich moored at the Sudanese port. Russian President Vladimir Putin in November approved the creation of a Russian naval facility in Sudan capable of mooring nuclear-powered surface vessels. In December, Russia announced signing a 25-year agreement to build a naval base in Port Sudan - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.03.2024
© Sputnik / Ibrahim Ishaq
Subscribe
ANTALYA (Sputnik) - The Sudanese authorities have no general objections to the creation of a Russian navy base in the country, Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq Ali told Sputnik.
"We have no fundamental objections to the agreements reached under the previous government. This is an obligation of the state," Ali said on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
Sudan's new parliament will consider the agreement with Russia on the creation of a nave base in country after the elections, Ali added.
"We believe that a new parliament should be formed, which will consider the agreement and develop a recommendation for the government — a positive recommendation. We leave this issue to the parliament, which will be elected," Ali said.
In February, Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrei Chernovol told Sputnik that the country has not yet been able to complete the procedure for ratifying the agreement on the establishment of a Russian navy base in Port Sudan on the Red Sea.
A Russian warship is docked in the Port Sudan, in Port Sudan, Sudan, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2023
Africa
What is Known About Deal on Russian Naval Logistical Base in Sudan?
13 February 2023, 12:38 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала