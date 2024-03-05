https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/trump-sweeps-michigan-missouri-caucuses-super-tuesday-preview-1117132164.html
Trump Sweeps Michigan, Missouri Caucuses; Super Tuesday Preview


On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall cover a plethora of current events from around the world, including Trump's big wins in Michigan and Missouri.


Steve Abramowicz - Owner and CEO of Mill Creek ViewTyler Nixon - Political CommentatorRyan Cristian - Founder and Editor of The Last American VagabondJeremy Kuzmarov - Managing Editor, Covert Action MagazineThe first hour begins with owner and CEO of Mill Creek View Steve Abramowicz who weighs in on Trump sweeping Michigan and Missouri.Then, political commentator Tyler Nixon joined to discuss the potential retrial of over 100 January 6 protesters.The second hour begins with Ryan Cristian, the Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond, to discuss the latest out of Gaza, including increasing calls for a ceasefire.The show closes with Managing Editor for Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov, who shares his perspective on a German leak that reveals potential western meddling in Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

04:41 GMT 05.03.2024

Steve Abramowicz - Owner and CEO of Mill Creek View
Tyler Nixon - Political Commentator
Ryan Cristian - Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond
Jeremy Kuzmarov - Managing Editor, Covert Action Magazine
The first hour begins with owner and CEO of Mill Creek View Steve Abramowicz who weighs in on Trump sweeping Michigan and Missouri.
Then, political commentator Tyler Nixon joined to discuss the potential retrial of over 100 January 6 protesters.
The second hour begins with Ryan Cristian, the Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond, to discuss the latest out of Gaza, including increasing calls for a ceasefire.
The show closes with Managing Editor for Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov, who shares his perspective on a German leak that reveals potential western meddling in Ukraine.
