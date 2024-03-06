Europe Fearful and Desperate; China's Two Sessions 2024; Google Steps Up Censorship

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/europe-fearful-and-desperate-chinas-two-sessions-2024-google-steps-up-censorship-1117156095.html

US imperialism has dragged the European ruling elite into a catastrophic military, political, and economic debacle.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, discusses Russian forces pushing westward and notorious neocon Victoria Nuland leaving the Biden administration.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the SCOTUS decision that states can not remove Donald Trump from the ballots.Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss the evidence that US Imperialism has dragged the European ruling elite into a catastrophic military, political, and economic debacle.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The BackStory on Radio Sputnik, discusses voters heading to the polls on Super Tuesday as the Biden administration faces a potential internal party revolt.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss US militarism on the Korean peninsula and attempts to drag Japan into a proxy war with China.Yawen Xu, Beijing-based CGTN radio journalist and international affairs commentator, joins us to discuss the "Two Sessions," China's most important annual political gathering, as China sets its sights on 5% growth for 2024.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss Elon Musk's claims that the censorship industrial complex is on his back and Google's moves to censor/attack the naked capitalism website.Thomas Mountain, journalist and historian, joins us to discuss the US imposing sanctions on Zimbabwe's president, first lady, and 9 top officials.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

