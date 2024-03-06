https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/high-ranking-us-diplomat-victoria-nuland-announces-unexpected-retirement-1117147965.html

High-Ranking US Diplomat Victoria Nuland Announces Unexpected Retirement

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news from around the globe, including high-ranking US diplomat Victoria... 06.03.2024, Sputnik International

High-Ranking US Diplomat Victoria Nuland Announces Unexpected Retirement Sputnik International On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news from around the globe, including high-ranking U.S. diplomat Victoria Nuland resigning.

Tyler Nixon - Political CommentatorMitch Roschelle - Media CommentatorMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystRobert Fantina - Author, journalist, and activistThe first hour begins with political commentator Tyler Nixon who shares his analysis on the upcoming Super Tuesday primary elections.The show is later joined by media commentator Mitch Roschelle who weighs in on the ongoing Congressional Budget debacle.The second hour begins with Mark Sleboda, international relations, and security analyst, who provides his insights on the sudden retirement of high-ranking US diplomat Victoria Nuland.The show closes with Robert Fantina, author and journalist, who discusses the latest out of Gaza.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

