The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
High-Ranking US Diplomat Victoria Nuland Announces Unexpected Retirement
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news from around the globe, including high-ranking U.S. diplomat Victoria Nuland resigning.
Tyler Nixon - Political CommentatorMitch Roschelle - Media CommentatorMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystRobert Fantina - Author, journalist, and activistThe first hour begins with political commentator Tyler Nixon who shares his analysis on the upcoming Super Tuesday primary elections.The show is later joined by media commentator Mitch Roschelle who weighs in on the ongoing Congressional Budget debacle.The second hour begins with Mark Sleboda, international relations, and security analyst, who provides his insights on the sudden retirement of high-ranking US diplomat Victoria Nuland.The show closes with Robert Fantina, author and journalist, who discusses the latest out of Gaza.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Sputnik International
Angie Wong
Angie Wong
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news from around the globe, including high-ranking US diplomat Victoria Nuland resigning.
Tyler Nixon - Political Commentator
Mitch Roschelle - Media Commentator
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Robert Fantina - Author, journalist, and activist
The first hour begins with political commentator Tyler Nixon who shares his analysis on the upcoming Super Tuesday primary elections.
The show is later joined by media commentator Mitch Roschelle who weighs in on the ongoing Congressional Budget debacle.
The second hour begins with Mark Sleboda, international relations, and security analyst, who provides his insights on the sudden retirement of high-ranking US diplomat Victoria Nuland.
The show closes with Robert Fantina, author and journalist, who discusses the latest out of Gaza.
