https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/houthi-attack-on-commercial-vessel-killed-3-crew-members---centcom-1117174078.html

Houthi Attack on Commercial Vessel Killed Three Crew Members - CENTCOM

Houthi Attack on Commercial Vessel Killed Three Crew Members - CENTCOM

Sputnik International

Three crew members of the True Confidence commercial vessel were killed after a Houthi missile hit the ship as it sailed through the Gulf of Aden, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a press release.

2024-03-06T23:22+0000

2024-03-06T23:22+0000

2024-03-06T23:23+0000

world

houthis

houthi militants

houthi movement

gulf of aden

yemen

united kingdom (uk)

us central command (centcom)

us

ansar allah

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117174186_0:188:2000:1313_1920x0_80_0_0_0773624d4d46f73826208dc5346af25d.jpg

"At approximately 11:30 a.m. (Sanaa time) March 6, an anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) was launched from Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist-controlled areas of Yemen toward M/V True Confidence, a Barbados-flagged, Liberian-owned bulk carrier, while transiting the Gulf of Aden," the release said on Wednesday. The crew abandoned the ship and coalition warships responded and are assessing the situation, the release said. According to CENTCOM, Wednesday's attack is the fifth anti-ship ballistic missile fired by the Houthis in the last two days, two of which hit the shipping vessels MSC Sky II and True Confidence. The US and UK reportedly launched air strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen following the deadly Houthi attack. The Defense Department and CENTCOM did not respond to Sputnik's request for comment about reports of the US and UK airstrikes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240303/uk-has-only-itself-to-blame-for-red-sea-attacks-houthis-say-as-they-vow-to-ramp-up-campaign-1117115372.html

gulf of aden

yemen

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

commercial vessel, civilians die, civilian casualties, houthi ship attack, yemen ship attack, us aircraft carrier yemen, houthi strikes, us sends warships against houthis, war on yemen, red sea crisis, yemen, houthis, houthi rebels, houtis attacked us vessel, us ship, us vessel, us attacked by houthis in red sea, middle east crisis, palestine-israel conflict, bulk carrier