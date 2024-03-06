https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/houthi-attack-on-commercial-vessel-killed-3-crew-members---centcom-1117174078.html
Houthi Attack on Commercial Vessel Killed Three Crew Members - CENTCOM
Houthi Attack on Commercial Vessel Killed Three Crew Members - CENTCOM
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Three crew members of the True Confidence commercial vessel were killed after a Houthi missile hit the ship as it sailed through the Gulf of Aden, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a press release.
"At approximately 11:30 a.m. (Sanaa time) March 6, an anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) was launched from Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist-controlled areas of Yemen toward M/V True Confidence, a Barbados-flagged, Liberian-owned bulk carrier, while transiting the Gulf of Aden," the release said on Wednesday.
"The missile struck the vessel, and the multinational crew reports three fatalities, at least four injuries, of which three are in critical condition, and significant damage to the ship," CENTCOM explained.
The crew abandoned the ship and coalition warships responded and are assessing the situation, the release said.
According to CENTCOM, Wednesday's attack is the fifth anti-ship ballistic missile fired by the Houthis in the last two days, two of which hit the shipping vessels MSC Sky II and True Confidence.
The US and UK reportedly launched air strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen
following the deadly Houthi attack.
The Defense Department and CENTCOM did not respond to Sputnik's request for comment about reports of the US and UK airstrikes.