https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/iranian-court-seizes-us-owned-tanker-to-compensate-sanctions-victims-1117170737.html

Iranian Court Seizes US-Owned Tanker to Compensate Sanctions Victims

Iranian Court Seizes US-Owned Tanker to Compensate Sanctions Victims

Sputnik International

The decision comes in the wake of a series of frivolous rulings by US courts over the past decade ordering the confiscation of frozen Iranian assets to pay American plaintiffs, including an outrageous 2018 decision ordering the Islamic Republic to pay $6 billion in compensation to families of 9/11 victims.

2024-03-06T18:56+0000

2024-03-06T18:56+0000

2024-03-06T19:01+0000

economy

donald trump

joe biden

qasem soleimani

iran

islamic republic

texas

chevron

iranian navy

tanker

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117170164_0:28:768:460_1920x0_80_0_0_4bc9c2c7d7b7ef2d8c10e1d4281b88f2.jpg

An Iranian court ordered the confiscation of a American-owned oil tanker on Wednesday on the basis of a complaint by Iranians suffering from a rare skin disease affected by crushing US sanctions.The ship – the Advantage Sweet, a Marshall Islands-flagged crude tanker chartered by Chevron and carrying crude oil from Kuwait to Texas, was detained by Iranian Navy commandos in April of 2023, “in compliance with a confiscation order issued by Iranian judicial authorities,” after it collided with an Iranian fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman and attempted to flee the scene.Gothenburg-based medical device company Molnlycke Health Care was forced to stop selling its products to Iran in 2018, citing US sanctions unilaterally imposed by the Trump administration after Washington walked out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal. The Biden administration revived talks on US reentry into the agreement, but talks stalled after Joe Biden said he would be ready to “kill” the JCPOA to keep Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Washington’s “terror” listing.Wednesday’s ruling comes following a series of US seizures of commercial ships carrying Iranian crude oil, including the move by US authorities last year to seize and unload a cargo of Iranian oil in Texas from the Suez Rajan, another Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, on grounds that it violated US sanctions by trying to ship Iranian oil to China. The tanker, renamed the St. Nikolas, was consequently seized by Iran in January in a tit-for-tat move while carrying 145,000 of crude oil from Iraq to Turkiye.The ruling also follows a series of controversial lawsuits in US courts over the past decade ordering the Islamic Republic to pay for acts of terrorism it had nothing to do with, including the 1983 bombing of a US Marine barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, and the 9/11 terror attacks.In December, a Tehran court ordered the United States to pay nearly $50 billion in compensation for the 2020 assassination of IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, with the award issued to over 3,300 plaintiffs for “material, moral and punitive damages” ruled to have been caused by Soleimani’s murder. The court held Donald Trump, former Secretary of Defense Mike Pompeo, US intelligence agencies including the NSA and the CIA, and 38 other individuals, organizations and entities responsible for the commander’s killing.The US has shown no indication of plans to honor the Iranian court-ordered payout.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/watch-iranian-commandos-board-us-bound-oil-tanker-1109927202.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/iranian-court-rules-us-must-pay-50-bln-in-compensation-for-soleimanis-murder-1115434567.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240304/irans-proposal-to-set-up-swift-analogue-added-to-brics-agenda-1117133269.html

iran

islamic republic

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

why did iran seize a us tanker, what did iran do with seized us tanker