https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/orban-to-discuss-with-trump-prospects-of-peace-in-ukraine---foreign-minister-1117153281.html

Orban to Discuss With Trump Prospects of Peace in Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Orban to Discuss With Trump Prospects of Peace in Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will discuss with former US President Donald Trump during their meeting in Florida on Friday the prospects of restoring peace in Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti.

2024-03-06T00:48+0000

2024-03-06T00:48+0000

2024-03-06T00:48+0000

world

viktor orban

peter szijjarto

donald trump

russia

hungary

ukraine

ria novosti

ukraine crisis

ukrainian conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117153123_0:25:3075:1755_1920x0_80_0_0_43d0986856ccd0a911cbeac7d9ef577e.jpg

"One of the main points on the agenda between President Trump and Prime Minister Orban will definitely be how peace will return to Europe, especially to the central and eastern part of Europe," Szijjarto said. "What we definitely would like to discuss with him is how to make peace in Ukraine and in the eastern part of Europe." Szijjarto emphasized that Orban's visit to the United States is not meant to sway US voters to lean toward electing Trump in the upcoming presidential election in November, but it highlights that US-Hungarian relations thrived during the Trump administration and there were no major wars around the world then. Szijjarto said he believes the conflict in Ukraine could have been avoided and the current Gaza conflict would have been resolved quickly had Trump been reelected to the White House in 2020. In addition, Szijjarto noted that Western efforts have failed to give Ukraine an advantage on the battlefield against Russia. Negotiations to resolve the Ukraine conflict should begin soon to avoid further deaths and destruction, Szijjarto said. Strong US leadership helps stabilize the world and it is currently lacking and leading to global instability, Szijjarto added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230221/trump-says-hed-call-putin-zelensky-to-hammer-out-ukraine-peace-deal-on-election-night-if-reelected-1107670176.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/uks-boris-johnson-sabotaged-russia-ukraine-peace-deal-on-us-orders-1116927933.html

russia

hungary

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine crisis, orban-trump talks, trump-orban relations, trump-orban negotiations, trump talks to orban, trump makes peace, trump brings peace, trump resolves ukraine crisis, trump resolves the ukraine crisis, ukraine peace deal, ukraine peace negotiations