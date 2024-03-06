https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/orban-to-discuss-with-trump-prospects-of-peace-in-ukraine---foreign-minister-1117153281.html
Orban to Discuss With Trump Prospects of Peace in Ukraine - Foreign Minister
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will discuss with former US President Donald Trump during their meeting in Florida on Friday the prospects of restoring peace in Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti.
"One of the main points on the agenda between President Trump and Prime Minister Orban will definitely be how peace will return to Europe, especially to the central and eastern part of Europe," Szijjarto said. "What we definitely would like to discuss with him is how to make peace in Ukraine and in the eastern part of Europe." Szijjarto emphasized that Orban's visit to the United States is not meant to sway US voters to lean toward electing Trump in the upcoming presidential election in November, but it highlights that US-Hungarian relations thrived during the Trump administration and there were no major wars around the world then. Szijjarto said he believes the conflict in Ukraine could have been avoided and the current Gaza conflict would have been resolved quickly had Trump been reelected to the White House in 2020. In addition, Szijjarto noted that Western efforts have failed to give Ukraine an advantage on the battlefield against Russia. Negotiations to resolve the Ukraine conflict should begin soon to avoid further deaths and destruction, Szijjarto said. Strong US leadership helps stabilize the world and it is currently lacking and leading to global instability, Szijjarto added.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will discuss with former US President Donald Trump during their meeting in Florida on Friday the prospects of restoring peace in Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told RIA Novosti.
"One of the main points on the agenda between President Trump and Prime Minister Orban will definitely be how peace will return to Europe, especially to the central and eastern part of Europe," Szijjarto said. "What we definitely would like to discuss with him is how to make peace in Ukraine and in the eastern part of Europe."
Szijjarto emphasized that Orban's visit to the United States is not meant to sway US voters to lean toward electing Trump in the upcoming presidential election in November, but it highlights that US-Hungarian relations thrived during the Trump administration and there were no major wars around the world then.
"Without him [Trump] being elected, we see a much, much, much smaller hope for peace in the foreseeable future in Ukraine," Szijjarto said. "We understand we do not represent the majority in Europe with this position of ours, but still we are convinced of it."
Szijjarto said he believes the conflict in Ukraine could have been avoided and the current Gaza conflict would have been resolved quickly had Trump been reelected to the White House in 2020.
In addition, Szijjarto noted that Western efforts have failed to give Ukraine an advantage on the battlefield against Russia.
"Those who have been delivering weapons to Ukraine have contributed to the prolonging of the war," Szijjarto said.
Negotiations to resolve the Ukraine conflict should begin soon to avoid further deaths and destruction, Szijjarto said.
Strong US leadership helps stabilize the world and it is currently lacking and leading to global instability, Szijjarto added.