Putin Speaks at the World Youth Festival's Closing Ceremony
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes the stage to address delegates at the World Youth Festival, held on the Sirius territory in Russia's Krasnodar region. The event brought together 20,000 young Russian and foreign experts in various fields from 180+ countries to discuss the most pressing international issues.The festival's organizer is Rosmolodezh.
Putin Speaks at the World Youth Festival's Closing Ceremony

17:16 GMT 06.03.2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.03.2024
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes the stage to address delegates at the World Youth Festival, held on the Sirius territory in Russia's Krasnodar region.
The event brought together 20,000 young Russian and foreign experts in various fields from 180+ countries to discuss the most pressing international issues.
The festival's organizer is Rosmolodezh. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!
