https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/putin-speaks-at-the-world-youth-festivals-closing-ceremony-1117167617.html
Putin Speaks at the World Youth Festival's Closing Ceremony
Putin Speaks at the World Youth Festival's Closing Ceremony
Sputnik International
The Russian-hosted World Youth Festival is coming to a close as President Putin takes the podium at the event's closing ceremony.
2024-03-06T17:16+0000
2024-03-06T17:16+0000
2024-03-06T17:16+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
sochi
world youth festival 2024
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117168340_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_304566f4ee6fda7fce92e60fd5eab6c2.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes the stage to address delegates at the World Youth Festival, held on the Sirius territory in Russia's Krasnodar region. The event brought together 20,000 young Russian and foreign experts in various fields from 180+ countries to discuss the most pressing international issues.The festival's organizer is Rosmolodezh. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!
russia
sochi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117168340_119:0:2850:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_766f7c9a7d2a1fc06ddcbaae8f6b2b21.jpg
Putin takes part in the closing ceremony of the World Youth Festival
Sputnik International
Putin takes part in the closing ceremony of the World Youth Festival
2024-03-06T17:16+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world youth festival
Putin Speaks at the World Youth Festival's Closing Ceremony
The Russian-hosted World Youth Festival is coming to a close as President Putin takes the podium at the event's closing ceremony.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes the stage to address delegates at the World Youth Festival, held on the Sirius territory in Russia's Krasnodar region.
The event brought together 20,000 young Russian and foreign experts in various fields from 180+ countries to discuss the most pressing international issues.
The festival's organizer is Rosmolodezh. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!