Super Tuesday Voting, Israeli & Qatari Officials in DC, Boeing Woes

Two reports on sexual violence on October 7 cast doubt on assertions that Hamas systematically used rape as a weapon of war.

Former US diplomat, and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the outlooks for each leading candidate in today’s Super Tuesday competitions, what’s next for Nikki Haley as former President Donald Trump runs away with the Republican nomination, the race to replace longtime Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, the unanimous Supreme Court decision reinstating Trump on state ballots, how to understand the apparent divide in the German government over sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine, the retirement of longtime diplomat Victoria Nuland, the overlapping visits of Israeli and Qatari officials in Washington and what that could mean for negotiations in Gaza, and what to expect from President Joe Biden's final State of the Union address of his first term.Community activist and worker for a major US airline Michael Bearman discusses calls to overhaul Federal Aviation Administration guidelines amid hundreds of recent air travel delays, the safety and quality control lapses the FAA found at Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems plants, why the FAA hasn’t kept a closer eye on Boeing considering the company’s responsibility for recent air catastrophes, and what it would take to ground Boeing’s MAX planes and force the FAA to truly protect travelers.Canadian author and activist Yves Engler discusses Israeli War Cabinet member Benny Gantz’s visit to Washington and what it means about the White House's relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whether the visit signals a change in US policy, the ongoing humanitarian disaster in Gaza as Israel continues its war in the strip, increasing tensions on Israel’s border with Lebanon, how Iran might respond to an Israeli invasion of Lebanon, Europe trying to convince people that investment in weapons manufacturing is green, Jewish settlers buying up stolen Palestinian land in the West Bank, raids in West Bank cities, and the UN’s report on sexual violence on October 7.The Misfits also discuss another US servicemember indicted for unlawful disclosure of classified info, bad news for Britain’s Prince Andrew, and another Hunter Biden error.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

