Trump Gains Momentum Ahead of Super Tuesday Following SCOTUS Ruling

Trump Gains Momentum Ahead of Super Tuesday Following SCOTUS Ruling

Get ready for an in-depth exploration of global affairs as hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul dissect the latest developments in the lead-up to Super Tuesday, where both the Democratic and Republican parties are gearing up for crucial primary elections.

2024-03-06T05:21+0000

Misty Winston: Political Activist, Organizer, and Co-host of The Misty Winston Show and #FreeAssange VigilsAndrew Langer: President of the Institute for Liberty, Host of the Andrew Langer Show, and Founder of the Institute for Regulatory Analysis and Engagement.Aquiles Larrea: CEO of Larrea Wealth Management and Finance Expert based in New York City.In the first hour, political activist Misty Winston provides commentary on U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' recent remarks regarding the Israel attacks in Gaza and sheds light on the lack of government oversight following yet another Norfolk Southern train derailment in Pennsylvania.In the second hour, Andrew Langer, president of the Institute for Liberty, joins the discussion to delve into the significance of Super Tuesday as voters across multiple states head to the polls to select their preferred Republican and Democratic candidates.Wrapping up the show in the third hour, finance expert Aquiles Larrea weighs in on the ongoing U.S. budget deliberations on Capitol Hill and offers insights into the current state of the U.S. economy.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

