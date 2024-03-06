https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/warmonger-victoria-nuland-steps-down-ahead-of-bidens-2024-reelection-bid-1117151963.html

Warmonger Victoria Nuland Steps Down ahead of Biden's 2024 Reelection Bid

Warmonger Victoria Nuland Steps Down ahead of Biden's 2024 Reelection Bid

In this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covers a variety of global topics, including Victoria Nuland's decision to step down from her position.

Nebojsa Malic - Journalist at RT.comGeorge Szamuely - Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy InstituteTed Rall - Cartoonist, Author and Co-Host of The Final CountdownFrancis Anthony Boyle - Professor of International Law at the University of IllinoisIn the first hour, Rachel spoke to journalist Nebojsa Malic about long-time Russia hawk Victoria Nuland's decision to step down from the State Department.Rachel followed this up with a discussion on the intercepted conversation between Germany's top military brass. Geopolitical analyst George Szamuely joined the show to assess the damage done by the leaks and the complicated political dynamics in the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz.The final hour would begin with a preview of Super Tuesday, which political commentator Ted Rall broke down in his half hour appearance on the show.Rachel would conclude the show by speaking to Professor Francis Anthony Boyle about the Gaza ceasefire talks that appear to have stalled, raising fears of a potential Israeli military operation in the densely populated city of Rafah.

