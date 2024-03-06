https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/warmonger-victoria-nuland-steps-down-ahead-of-bidens-2024-reelection-bid-1117151963.html
Warmonger Victoria Nuland Steps Down ahead of Biden's 2024 Reelection Bid
Warmonger Victoria Nuland Steps Down ahead of Biden's 2024 Reelection Bid
Sputnik International
In this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covers a variety of global topics, including Victoria Nuland's decision to step down from her position.
2024-03-06T05:11+0000
2024-03-06T05:11+0000
2024-03-06T09:51+0000
the backstory
gaza strip
hamas
israel
joe biden
super tuesday
donald trump
victoria nuland
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/05/1117152372_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0df66f0921f161bd160ef0444bde7d7b.png
Warmonger Victoria Nuland Steps Down ahead of Biden's 2024 Reelection Bid
Sputnik International
In this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covers a variety of global topics, including Victoria Nuland's decision to step down from her position.
Nebojsa Malic - Journalist at RT.comGeorge Szamuely - Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy InstituteTed Rall - Cartoonist, Author and Co-Host of The Final CountdownFrancis Anthony Boyle - Professor of International Law at the University of IllinoisIn the first hour, Rachel spoke to journalist Nebojsa Malic about long-time Russia hawk Victoria Nuland's decision to step down from the State Department.Rachel followed this up with a discussion on the intercepted conversation between Germany's top military brass. Geopolitical analyst George Szamuely joined the show to assess the damage done by the leaks and the complicated political dynamics in the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz.The final hour would begin with a preview of Super Tuesday, which political commentator Ted Rall broke down in his half hour appearance on the show.Rachel would conclude the show by speaking to Professor Francis Anthony Boyle about the Gaza ceasefire talks that appear to have stalled, raising fears of a potential Israeli military operation in the densely populated city of Rafah.
gaza strip
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/05/1117152372_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5b0d6b99da2ab58087a06bdcd02a29fd.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nuland resigned, toria bnuland steps down, will biden run in 2024, gaza ceasefire
nuland resigned, toria bnuland steps down, will biden run in 2024, gaza ceasefire
Warmonger Victoria Nuland Steps Down ahead of Biden's 2024 Reelection Bid
05:11 GMT 06.03.2024 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 06.03.2024)
In this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins covers a variety of global topics, including Victoria Nuland's decision to step down from her position.
Nebojsa Malic - Journalist at RT.com
George Szamuely - Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute
Ted Rall - Cartoonist, Author and Co-Host of The Final Countdown
Francis Anthony Boyle - Professor of International Law at the University of Illinois
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to journalist Nebojsa Malic about long-time Russia hawk Victoria Nuland's decision to step down from the State Department.
Rachel followed this up with a discussion on the intercepted conversation between Germany's top military brass. Geopolitical analyst George Szamuely joined the show to assess the damage done by the leaks and the complicated political dynamics in the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
The final hour would begin with a preview of Super Tuesday, which political commentator Ted Rall broke down in his half hour appearance on the show.
Rachel would conclude the show by speaking to Professor Francis Anthony Boyle about the Gaza ceasefire talks that appear to have stalled, raising fears of a potential Israeli military operation in the densely populated city of Rafah.