https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/watch-mobile-anti-tank-paratrooper-unit-neutralize-ukrainian-infantry-group-1117157540.html
Watch Mobile Anti-Tank Paratrooper Unit Neutralize Ukrainian Infantry Group
Watch Mobile Anti-Tank Paratrooper Unit Neutralize Ukrainian Infantry Group
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the mobile anti-tank group of the Trans-Baikal paratroopers neutralizing the Ukrainian infantry group in the special military operation zone.
2024-03-06T09:23+0000
2024-03-06T09:23+0000
2024-03-06T09:23+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
ukrainian armed forces
paratroopers
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117157850_86:0:1341:706_1920x0_80_0_0_ce2e983c385a6caf3379649a1d435600.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Trans-Baikal paratrooper mobile anti-tank unit neutralizing a Ukrainian infantry group in the special military operation zone.Using a Fagot anti-tank missile system mounted on a pick-up truck, the paratroopers neutralized an eight-man infantry group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the ministry said.The ministry added that the paratroopers from a separate airborne guard formation from Buryatia continue combat operations in the Artyomovsk area.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117157850_243:0:1184:706_1920x0_80_0_0_fa41fe0d2127c91020f264fe6e51228c.jpg
Russian mobile anti-tank group of paratroopers neutralise a Ukrainian infantry group
Sputnik International
Russian mobile anti-tank group of paratroopers neutralise a Ukrainian infantry group
2024-03-06T09:23+0000
true
PT0M33S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, paratroopers, special military operation zone, ukrainian infantry, anti-tank group
russian defense ministry, paratroopers, special military operation zone, ukrainian infantry, anti-tank group
Watch Mobile Anti-Tank Paratrooper Unit Neutralize Ukrainian Infantry Group
Russian paratroopers are part of the Russian Aerospace Forces' Airborne Troops, a highly trained and specialized unit. Their primary role is to conduct airborne operations, including capturing and securing objectives, reinforcing ground troops, and engaging in reconnaissance missions.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Trans-Baikal paratrooper mobile anti-tank unit neutralizing a Ukrainian infantry group in the special military operation zone.
Using a Fagot anti-tank missile system mounted on a pick-up truck, the paratroopers neutralized an eight-man infantry group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the ministry said.
The ministry added that the paratroopers from a separate airborne guard formation from Buryatia continue combat operations in the Artyomovsk area.