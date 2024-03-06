https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/watch-mobile-anti-tank-paratrooper-unit-neutralize-ukrainian-infantry-group-1117157540.html

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Trans-Baikal paratrooper mobile anti-tank unit neutralizing a Ukrainian infantry group in the special military operation zone.Using a Fagot anti-tank missile system mounted on a pick-up truck, the paratroopers neutralized an eight-man infantry group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the ministry said.The ministry added that the paratroopers from a separate airborne guard formation from Buryatia continue combat operations in the Artyomovsk area.

