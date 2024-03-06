https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/watch-russian-forces-destroy-himars-mlrs-deep-behind-ukrainian-front-line-1117155409.html
Watch Russian Forces Destroy HIMARS MLRS Deep Behind Ukrainian Front Line
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the destruction of HIMARS, or High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, is a lightweight, highly mobile multiple rocket launcher system used by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk region.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117155938_101:0:1324:688_1920x0_80_0_0_32086097528df67efd8ca50f51311805.jpg
Two US-made HIMARS MLRS systems were eliminated deep behind Ukrainian forces' front lines, one in the Donetsk area and the other on the border of the Kherson and Nikolayev regions.Sputnik has obtained footage of the destruction of a HIMARS MLRS, recorded by a drone near Donetsk. "The HIMARS MLRS was destroyed in the rear area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the agency's interlocutor said.The HIMARS multiple launch rocket system was developed in the United States by BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin in 1996-2000, and has been manufactured since 2003. It is based on the US Army's three-axle wheeled FMTV chassis, capable of carrying six rockets or one ATACMS operational and tactical ballistic missile. The aiming range for certain types of ammunition is up to 80 kilometers.
Russian servicemen destroyed an American HIMARS MLRS in the rear area of Ukrainian troops near Donetsk, a Russian Armed Forces unit commander told Sputnik.
Two US-made HIMARS MLRS systems were eliminated deep behind Ukrainian forces' front lines, one in the Donetsk area and the other on the border of the Kherson and Nikolayev regions.
Sputnik has obtained footage of the destruction of a HIMARS MLRS, recorded by a drone near Donetsk.
"The HIMARS MLRS was destroyed in the rear area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the agency's interlocutor said.
The HIMARS multiple launch rocket system was developed in the United States by BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin in 1996-2000, and has been manufactured since 2003. It is based on the US Army's three-axle wheeled FMTV chassis, capable of carrying six rockets or one ATACMS operational and tactical ballistic missile. The aiming range for certain types of ammunition is up to 80 kilometers.