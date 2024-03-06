https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/watch-russian-forces-destroy-himars-mlrs-deep-behind-ukrainian-front-line-1117155409.html

Watch Russian Forces Destroy HIMARS MLRS Deep Behind Ukrainian Front Line

Watch Russian Forces Destroy HIMARS MLRS Deep Behind Ukrainian Front Line

Sputnik International

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the destruction of HIMARS, or High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, is a lightweight, highly mobile multiple rocket launcher system used by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk region.

2024-03-06T05:52+0000

2024-03-06T05:52+0000

2024-03-06T05:52+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

donetsk

russia

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

ukraine

russian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117155938_101:0:1324:688_1920x0_80_0_0_32086097528df67efd8ca50f51311805.jpg

Two US-made HIMARS MLRS systems were eliminated deep behind Ukrainian forces' front lines, one in the Donetsk area and the other on the border of the Kherson and Nikolayev regions.Sputnik has obtained footage of the destruction of a HIMARS MLRS, recorded by a drone near Donetsk. "The HIMARS MLRS was destroyed in the rear area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the agency's interlocutor said.The HIMARS multiple launch rocket system was developed in the United States by BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin in 1996-2000, and has been manufactured since 2003. It is based on the US Army's three-axle wheeled FMTV chassis, capable of carrying six rockets or one ATACMS operational and tactical ballistic missile. The aiming range for certain types of ammunition is up to 80 kilometers.

donetsk

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian forces have destroyed two American HIMARS multiple rocket launcher systems Sputnik International Russian forces have destroyed two American HIMARS multiple rocket launcher systems 2024-03-06T05:52+0000 true PT0M45S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian forces, himars mlrs, high mobility artillery rocket system, russian of defense ministry