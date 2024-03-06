https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/watch-russian-fpv-kamikaze-drone-annihilate-ukrainian-starlink-station-1117155475.html
Watch Russian FPV Kamikaze Drone Annihilate Ukrainian Starlink Station
The Russian of Defense Ministry has released footage of a Russian FPV kamikaze drone destroying a stationary communications module of the Starlink system.
A Russian kamikaze drone has destroyed a stationary communication module of the Starlink system in the special military operation zone, UAV operator with the call sign "Topaz" told Sputnik."Our reconnaissance drone detected a Ukrainian Starlink communications station secretly placed and camouflaged in one of the enemy positions. The scouts passed the information to the FPV drone operators. The guys immediately took the guidance, launched a 'bird' and successfully destroyed the target. Despite the work of enemy electronic warfare, the target was successfully hit, as confirmed by target control footage," Topaz reported.A Russian-made FPV kamikaze drone with a 9-inch frame and PG-7 warhead was used for the destruction of the Starlink station.
Watch Russian FPV Kamikaze Drone Annihilate Ukrainian Starlink Station
The Russian Armed Forces have been using kamikaze drones, also known as suicide drones or loitering munitions, since the beginning of the special military operation. These unmanned aerial systems are designed to locate, track, and strike targets with high precision.
A Russian kamikaze drone has destroyed a stationary communication module of the Starlink system in the special military operation zone, UAV operator with the call sign "Topaz" told Sputnik.
"Our reconnaissance drone detected a Ukrainian Starlink communications station secretly placed and camouflaged in one of the enemy positions. The scouts passed the information to the FPV drone operators. The guys immediately took the guidance, launched a 'bird' and successfully destroyed the target. Despite the work of enemy electronic warfare, the target was successfully hit, as confirmed by target control footage," Topaz reported.
A Russian-made FPV kamikaze drone with a 9-inch frame and PG-7 warhead was used for the destruction of the Starlink station.