‘Honored to Be in Russia’: World Youth Festival Wraps Up

"We are all born equal, but the question is: Are we growing, are we developing in equal conditions? The answer is, unfortunately, no. There is no equal world for all. And this is the main injustice of today’s world order, today’s world," Putin said during the closing ceremony of the World Youth Festival.

"If we are all equal, there is no place in the world for any kind of exclusivity, no place in the world for any arrogance, segregation, or similar things that are based on this distorted ground of anyone's exclusivity," he emphasized.

When he said that, the audience started chanting “Russia! Russia!”