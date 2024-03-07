International
'Honored to Be in Russia': World Youth Festival Wraps Up
‘Honored to Be in Russia’: World Youth Festival Wraps Up
The World Youth Festival took place March 1-7 in the federal district of Sirius, which is located on the Russian Black Sea Coast.
The forum brought together over 20,000 young Russian and foreign experts. Young people have experienced fable Russian hospitality and discussed crucial global issues.
'Honored to Be in Russia': World Youth Festival Wraps Up

13:41 GMT 07.03.2024
The World Youth Festival took place on March 1-7 in the federal district of Sirius, which is located on the Black Sea Coast.
The forum brought together over 20,000 young Russian and foreign experts. Young people have experienced fable Russian hospitality and discussed crucial global issues.
Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed participants of the festival at the closing ceremony and commented on the challenges young people face nowadays.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed participants of the festival at the closing ceremony and commented on the challenges young people face nowadays.

Putin stressed that the current world order is unjust since there are not equal conditions for everyone.

Putin stressed that the current world order is unjust since there are not equal conditions for everyone.

"We are all born equal, but the question is: Are we growing, are we developing in equal conditions? The answer is, unfortunately, no. There is no equal world for all. And this is the main injustice of today's world order, today's world," Putin said during the closing ceremony of the World Youth Festival.

When he said that, the audience started chanting “Russia! Russia!”

"We are all born equal, but the question is: Are we growing, are we developing in equal conditions? The answer is, unfortunately, no. There is no equal world for all. And this is the main injustice of today's world order, today's world," Putin said during the closing ceremony of the World Youth Festival.

"If we are all equal, there is no place in the world for any kind of exclusivity, no place in the world for any arrogance, segregation, or similar things that are based on this distorted ground of anyone's exclusivity," he emphasized.

When he said that, the audience started chanting "Russia! Russia!"

Vladimir Putin added that the doors of Russia are open for young people with noble undertakings.

Vladimir Putin added that the doors of Russia are open for young people with noble undertakings.

Sputnik's columnist Pepe Escobar, who attended the event as a geopolitical expert, stressed that this festival renews the Soviet-era tradition of organizing festivals for young people from all around the globe.

Sputnik's columnist Pepe Escobar, who attended the event as a geopolitical expert, stressed that this festival renews the Soviet-era tradition of organizing festivals for young people from all around the globe.

He believes that World Youth Festival will become a platform for young and industrious professionals attracted to Russian culture and its values.

He believes that World Youth Festival will become a platform for young and industrious professionals attracted to Russian culture and its values.

After the festival, about two thousand foreign guests will visit Russian cities in order to get acquainted with their culture.

After the festival, about two thousand foreign guests will visit Russian cities in order to get acquainted with their culture.

Young people were able to see with their own eyes that Russia is not an "isolated rogue state," as Western propaganda claims, but rather a crucial pillar of current world order.

Young people were able to see with their own eyes that Russia is not an "isolated rogue state," as Western propaganda claims, but rather a crucial pillar of current world order.

The goal of the festival was to "create conditions of freedom, creativity, friendship" that would allow participants to communicate with each other and possibly find partners for their future projects, as Putin put it.

The goal of the festival was to "create conditions of freedom, creativity, friendship" that would allow participants to communicate with each other and possibly find partners for their future projects, as Putin put it.

The festival was focused on all forms of sustainable community programs about the future of the multipolar world.

The festival was focused on all forms of sustainable community programs about the future of the multipolar world.

Young people from all around the globe shared their dreams and hopes about the future of our world.

Young people from all around the globe shared their dreams and hopes about the future of our world.

