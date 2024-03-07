‘Honored to Be in Russia’: World Youth Festival Wraps Up
Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed participants of the festival at the closing ceremony and commented on the challenges young people face nowadays.
Putin stressed that the current world order is unjust since there are not equal conditions for everyone.
"We are all born equal, but the question is: Are we growing, are we developing in equal conditions? The answer is, unfortunately, no. There is no equal world for all. And this is the main injustice of today’s world order, today’s world," Putin said during the closing ceremony of the World Youth Festival.
"If we are all equal, there is no place in the world for any kind of exclusivity, no place in the world for any arrogance, segregation, or similar things that are based on this distorted ground of anyone's exclusivity," he emphasized.
When he said that, the audience started chanting “Russia! Russia!”
Vladimir Putin added that the doors of Russia are open for young people with noble undertakings.
Sputnik’s columnist Pepe Escobar, who attended the event as a geopolitical expert, stressed that this festival renews the Soviet-era tradition of organizing festivals for young people from all around the globe.
He believes that World Youth Festival will become a platform for young and industrious professionals attracted to Russian culture and its values.
After the festival, about two thousand foreign guests will visit Russian cities in order to get acquainted with their culture.
Young people were able to see with their own eyes that Russia is not an "isolated rogue state," as Western propaganda claims, but rather a crucial pillar of current world order.
The goal of the festival was to “create conditions of freedom, creativity, friendship” that would allow participants to communicate with each other and possibly find partners for their future projects, as Putin put it.
The festival was focused on all forms of sustainable community programs about the future of the multipolar world.
Young people from all around the globe shared their dreams and hopes about the future of our world.
