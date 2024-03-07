https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/biden-pushes-to-increase-2025-defense-budget-amid-procurement-cuts-1117188676.html
Biden Pushes to Increase 2025 Defense Budget Amid Procurement Cuts
The US defense budget for 2025, due to be unveiled on March 11, also stipulates procurement cuts for Virginia¬¬-class submarines, from two to one.
The US Department of Defense (DoD) will reduce orders for fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets and much-delayed Virginia-class submarines in the $849.8 billion defense spending request for fiscal year (FY) 2025, Bloomberg has reported.The insiders claimed that Washington will request that Congress approve $167.5 billion for procurement of weapons systems and $143.2 billion for R&D, in line with the 2025 defense budget.The developments come as Congress is yet to approve a spending measure for FY2024 and to give the green light to a national security supplemental bill.This was preceded by media reports that Biden is looking to reduce the number of F-35s the Pentagon wants to buy in the coming fiscal year by 18% to stay within the financial limits imposed on the military budget by Congress.The Pentagon earlier included a request for 83 new F-35s in the FY2025 defense budget, but the number would now be reduced to only 70, saving $1.6 billion. The US Navy’s request for Virginia-class submarines will likewise be cut from two to one, which would save more than $2 billion.The White House, meanwhile, reportedly considers tapping about $200 million in Pentagon funding to “immediately” support Ukraine as its $61 billion funding package remains stalled in Congress.
The US Department of Defense (DoD) will reduce orders for fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets
and much-delayed Virginia-class submarines in the $849.8 billion defense spending request for fiscal year (FY) 2025, Bloomberg has reported.
The news agency cited unnamed sources as saying that the cuts reflect Washington’s decision to seek less money for procurement and research and development (R&D) than earlier expected, as the Biden administration is seeking a 1% increase in the FY2025 defense spending.
The insiders claimed that Washington will request that Congress approve $167.5 billion for procurement of weapons systems and $143.2 billion for R&D, in line with the 2025 defense budget.
The figures are out of sync with last year’s projections that Washington would seek $175.3 billion for procurement and $145 billion for R&D.
The developments come as Congress is yet to approve a spending measure for FY2024 and to give the green light to a national security supplemental bill.
This was preceded by media reports that Biden is looking to reduce the number of F-35s the Pentagon wants to buy in the coming fiscal year by 18% to stay within the financial limits imposed on the military budget by Congress.
The Pentagon earlier included a request for 83 new F-35s in the FY2025 defense budget, but the number would now be reduced to only 70, saving $1.6 billion. The US Navy’s request for Virginia-class submarines will likewise be cut from two to one, which would save more than $2 billion.
The White House, meanwhile, reportedly considers tapping about $200 million in Pentagon funding to “immediately” support Ukraine as its $61 billion funding package remains stalled in Congress.