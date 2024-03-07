https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/biden-pushes-to-increase-2025-defense-budget-amid-procurement-cuts-1117188676.html

Biden Pushes to Increase 2025 Defense Budget Amid Procurement Cuts

The US defense budget for 2025, due to be unveiled on March 11, also stipulates procurement cuts for Virginia¬¬-class submarines, from two to one.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) will reduce orders for fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets and much-delayed Virginia-class submarines in the $849.8 billion defense spending request for fiscal year (FY) 2025, Bloomberg has reported.The insiders claimed that Washington will request that Congress approve $167.5 billion for procurement of weapons systems and $143.2 billion for R&D, in line with the 2025 defense budget.The developments come as Congress is yet to approve a spending measure for FY2024 and to give the green light to a national security supplemental bill.This was preceded by media reports that Biden is looking to reduce the number of F-35s the Pentagon wants to buy in the coming fiscal year by 18% to stay within the financial limits imposed on the military budget by Congress.The Pentagon earlier included a request for 83 new F-35s in the FY2025 defense budget, but the number would now be reduced to only 70, saving $1.6 billion. The US Navy’s request for Virginia-class submarines will likewise be cut from two to one, which would save more than $2 billion.The White House, meanwhile, reportedly considers tapping about $200 million in Pentagon funding to “immediately” support Ukraine as its $61 billion funding package remains stalled in Congress.

