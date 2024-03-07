International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
China-Philippines Dispute Escalates Over Territory
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the ongoing territorial dispute between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea region.
Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and ProsperityMichael Maloof - Ex-Pentagon OfficialKJ Noh - Geopolitical Analyst, Author, Journalist and TeacherDr. Wilmer Leon - Political Scientist and Co-Host of The Critical HourIn the first hour, Rachel spoke to Daniel McAdams, the Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute, about the Super Tuesday results and migration.Rachel then spoke to ex-Pentagon official Michael Maloof about the EU's plan to amplify their weapons production, easing away from their reliance on the U.S.To begin the final hour of the show, Rachel was joined by geopolitical analyst KJ Noh, who broke down the ongoing dispute between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea.In the last segment of the show, Rachel spoke to political scientist Dr. Wilmer Leon about US President Joe Biden's state of the union address on Thursday.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
The Backstory
China-Philippines Dispute Escalates Over Territory
Rachel Blevins
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the ongoing territorial dispute between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea region.
Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity
Michael Maloof - Ex-Pentagon Official
KJ Noh - Geopolitical Analyst, Author, Journalist and Teacher
Dr. Wilmer Leon - Political Scientist and Co-Host of The Critical Hour
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to Daniel McAdams, the Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute, about the Super Tuesday results and migration.
Rachel then spoke to ex-Pentagon official Michael Maloof about the EU's plan to amplify their weapons production, easing away from their reliance on the U.S.
To begin the final hour of the show, Rachel was joined by geopolitical analyst KJ Noh, who broke down the ongoing dispute between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea.
In the last segment of the show, Rachel spoke to political scientist Dr. Wilmer Leon about US President Joe Biden's state of the union address on Thursday.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
