https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/china-philippines-dispute-escalates-over-territory-1117174878.html
China-Philippines Dispute Escalates Over Territory
China-Philippines Dispute Escalates Over Territory
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the ongoing territorial dispute between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea region.
2024-03-07T04:10+0000
2024-03-07T04:10+0000
2024-03-07T12:42+0000
the backstory
joe biden
donald trump
philippines
china
nikki haley
european union (eu)
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117175059_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ba996df43a227415e9c05d452d192ca3.png
China-Philippines Dispute Escalates Over Territory
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the ongoing territorial dispute between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea region.
Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and ProsperityMichael Maloof - Ex-Pentagon OfficialKJ Noh - Geopolitical Analyst, Author, Journalist and TeacherDr. Wilmer Leon - Political Scientist and Co-Host of The Critical HourIn the first hour, Rachel spoke to Daniel McAdams, the Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute, about the Super Tuesday results and migration.Rachel then spoke to ex-Pentagon official Michael Maloof about the EU's plan to amplify their weapons production, easing away from their reliance on the U.S.To begin the final hour of the show, Rachel was joined by geopolitical analyst KJ Noh, who broke down the ongoing dispute between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea.In the last segment of the show, Rachel spoke to political scientist Dr. Wilmer Leon about US President Joe Biden's state of the union address on Thursday.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
china
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117175059_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_abae2c73875dd2c1325091ab0a395762.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
on this edition of the backstory, host rachel blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the ongoing territorial dispute between china and the philippines in the south china sea region.
on this edition of the backstory, host rachel blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the ongoing territorial dispute between china and the philippines in the south china sea region.
China-Philippines Dispute Escalates Over Territory
04:10 GMT 07.03.2024 (Updated: 12:42 GMT 07.03.2024)
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the ongoing territorial dispute between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea region.
Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity
Michael Maloof - Ex-Pentagon Official
KJ Noh - Geopolitical Analyst, Author, Journalist and Teacher
Dr. Wilmer Leon - Political Scientist and Co-Host of The Critical Hour
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to Daniel McAdams, the Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute, about the Super Tuesday results and migration.
Rachel then spoke to ex-Pentagon official Michael Maloof about the EU's plan to amplify their weapons production, easing away from their reliance on the U.S.
To begin the final hour of the show, Rachel was joined by geopolitical analyst KJ Noh, who broke down the ongoing dispute between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea.
In the last segment of the show, Rachel spoke to political scientist Dr. Wilmer Leon about US President Joe Biden's state of the union address on Thursday.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM