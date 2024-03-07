https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/china-philippines-dispute-escalates-over-territory-1117174878.html

China-Philippines Dispute Escalates Over Territory

China-Philippines Dispute Escalates Over Territory

Sputnik International

On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the ongoing territorial dispute between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea region.

2024-03-07T04:10+0000

2024-03-07T04:10+0000

2024-03-07T12:42+0000

the backstory

joe biden

donald trump

philippines

china

nikki haley

european union (eu)

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117175059_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ba996df43a227415e9c05d452d192ca3.png

China-Philippines Dispute Escalates Over Territory Sputnik International On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the ongoing territorial dispute between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea region.

Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and ProsperityMichael Maloof - Ex-Pentagon OfficialKJ Noh - Geopolitical Analyst, Author, Journalist and TeacherDr. Wilmer Leon - Political Scientist and Co-Host of The Critical HourIn the first hour, Rachel spoke to Daniel McAdams, the Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute, about the Super Tuesday results and migration.Rachel then spoke to ex-Pentagon official Michael Maloof about the EU's plan to amplify their weapons production, easing away from their reliance on the U.S.To begin the final hour of the show, Rachel was joined by geopolitical analyst KJ Noh, who broke down the ongoing dispute between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea.In the last segment of the show, Rachel spoke to political scientist Dr. Wilmer Leon about US President Joe Biden's state of the union address on Thursday.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

china

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

on this edition of the backstory, host rachel blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the ongoing territorial dispute between china and the philippines in the south china sea region.