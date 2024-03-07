https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/china-russia-trade-in-january-february-2024-up-to-3701bln-1117180822.html

China-Russia Trade in January-February 2024 Up to $37.01Bln

The China-Russia trade in January-February of 2024 has increased by 9.3% year-on-year and amounted to $37.01 billion, data of the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.

In the said period, China imported $16.808 billion worth of goods to Russia, a 12.5% increase in imports compared to the same period in 2023. China's exports from Russia increased by 6.7% year-on-year to $20.202 billion. In 2023, the China-Russia trade increased by 26.3% to a record high of $240.11 billion. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping had set earlier a goal to double the bilateral and bring it to $200 billion a year by 2024 from $100 billion in 2018. This goal was achieved in November 2023.The China-US trade in January-February of 2024 has increased by 0.7% year-on-year and amounted to $99.55 billion, data of the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.In the said period, China imported $73.41 billion worth of goods to the United States, a 5% increase in imports compared to the same period in 2023. China's exports from the US decreased by 9.7% year-on-year to $26.13 billion.The US remained China's third largest trading partner after the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union.

