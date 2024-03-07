https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/fence-built-around-capitol-ahead-of-bidens-state-of-union-address---reports-1117189036.html

Fence Built Around Capitol Ahead of Biden's State of Union Address - Reports

A fence has been erected around the Capitol building in Washington, DC, ahead of US President Joe Biden's annual State of the Union address, US media reported on Thursday.

Biden is expected to address Congress on Thursday evening for the last time in his current term. During the speech, he will outline the "historic achievements" of his administration, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday. Biden will also share his plans to improve the lives of all Americans, she said.She expressed confidence that Biden was able to do more in his first three years in the White House than most presidents have accomplished in two full terms."He will talk about the success in implementing his agenda from infrastructure to chips to lowering prices," Jean-Pierre said.Biden will also share his plan to improve the lives of all Americans, she added.Meanwhile, White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients told media that Biden would convey "energy, optimism and belief in the future of this country" and express "some passion" when demanding that the US Congress act on border security and defense assistance for Ukraine.The US president will also outline the changes in the country's economy over the past three years and will present his vision for the US economic system, Zients was cited as saying by media. The fence was erected for the third year in a row and this tradition already caused some outrage in the local community. This fence “sends a message that something is wrong with our country”, said one of the local residents as quoted by the media.

