Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Glimpse Into Russian Soldiers Demining Liberated Avdeyevka
Glimpse Into Russian Soldiers Demining Liberated Avdeyevka
As life returns to normal in the liberated DPR city of Avdeyevka, Russian troops keep on working to make sure the town is safe for the local population following fierce battles.
Combat missions in Avdeyevka aren't quite over once the battle to liberate the strategically important town was won. Russian soldiers carry on with comprehensive operations to ensure the safety of the settlement, ravaged by a decade of military clashes.These exclusive photos provide a sneak peek into the life of Russian troops as they clear Avdeyevka of any mines left by Ukrainian forces.Check out Sputnik's gallery to find out more!
Glimpse Into Russian Soldiers Demining Liberated Avdeyevka

14:55 GMT 07.03.2024
As life returns to normal in the liberated DPR city of Avdeyevka, Russian troops keep on working to make sure the town is safe for the local population following fierce battles.
Combat missions in Avdeyevka aren't quite over once the battle to liberate the strategically important town was won. Russian soldiers carry on with comprehensive operations to ensure the safety of the settlement, ravaged by a decade of military clashes.
These exclusive photos provide a sneak peek into the life of Russian troops as they clear Avdeyevka of any mines left by Ukrainian forces.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to find out more!
Servicemen from the Separate Engineering Brigade of Russia's Central Military District carry out demining of the liberated Avdeyevka.

Servicemen from the Separate Engineering Brigade of Russia's Central Military District carry out demining of the liberated Avdeyevka.

Avdeyevka's demining mission in action.

Avdeyevka's demining mission in action.

A Russian soldier is preparing for a clearing out mission in Avdeyevka.

A Russian soldier is preparing for a clearing out mission in Avdeyevka.

A destroyed house in Avdeyevka.

A destroyed house in Avdeyevka.

Russian troops inspect an area for possible mines left behind by Ukrainian forces.

Russian troops inspect an area for possible mines left behind by Ukrainian forces.

A toy found in the streets of liberated Avdeyevka.

A toy found in the streets of liberated Avdeyevka.

A Russian sapper from the Separate Engineering Brigade is preparing for a mission in the Avdeyevka area.

A Russian sapper from the Separate Engineering Brigade is preparing for a mission in the Avdeyevka area.

Russian military engineers demining the town.

Russian military engineers demining the town.

