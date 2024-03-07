https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/glimpse-into-russian-soldiers-demining-liberated-avdeyevka-1117188274.html

Glimpse Into Russian Soldiers Demining Liberated Avdeyevka

Sputnik International

As life returns to normal in the liberated DPR city of Avdeyevka, Russian troops keep on working to make sure the town is safe for the local population following fierce battles.

Combat missions in Avdeyevka aren't quite over once the battle to liberate the strategically important town was won. Russian soldiers carry on with comprehensive operations to ensure the safety of the settlement, ravaged by a decade of military clashes.These exclusive photos provide a sneak peek into the life of Russian troops as they clear Avdeyevka of any mines left by Ukrainian forces.Check out Sputnik's gallery to find out more!

