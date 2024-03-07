https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/haley-drops-out-biden-v-uncommitted-us-eu-rifts-1117174518.html

Haley Drops Out, Biden v. Uncommitted, US-EU Rifts

Haley Drops Out, Biden v. Uncommitted, US-EU Rifts

Sputnik International

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley bows out of the presidential race but withholds her endorsement.

2024-03-07T04:20+0000

2024-03-07T04:20+0000

2024-03-07T12:44+0000

political misfits

us

joe biden

palestine

nikki haley

european union (eu)

2024 us presidential election

israel

new york

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117174635_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_dbc5dbc663c15c14ca89a25f51b12eec.png

Haley Drops Out, Biden v. Uncommitted, US-EU Rifts Sputnik International Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley bows out of the presidential race but withholds her endorsement.

Political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss efforts by Western nations to go around Israel to provide aid to Gaza, the European Union unveiling a military industrial strategy while championing it as environmentally friendly, squabbling between France and Germany on how to best support Ukraine, and the Ukrainian first lady declining an invitation from the White House to attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.Organizer for Montgomery County Public Schools for Palestine Jasper Saah discusses the case of Montgomery County math teacher Hajur El-Haggan and several other employees on administration leave across the Maryland county school district over pro-Palestine positions, how Montgomery County economic elites are likely behind this ruthless persecution of some kinds of political speech, how the loss of these teachers affects students at poorer schools, and rot in this school system generally.Political organizer and activist Anthony Rogers-Wright discusses the Super Tuesday primary results, how third party candidates and the “uncommitted” push are affecting the primaries and could impact the general, what to expect from some key Senate races, how North Carolina’s governor’s race will shape up, rumors that Republicans intend to interrupt tomorrow’s State of the Union address, and cynical political tactics in California.The Misfits also discuss the latest attack and potential casualties in the Red Sea, more charges against Senator Bob Menendez, and New York’s governor deploying the National Guard into the NYC subway system.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

palestine

israel

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

former south carolina governor nikki haley bows out of the presidential race but withholds her endorsement.