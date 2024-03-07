https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/nigeria-plans-to-apply-for-brics-membership-1117180573.html

Nigeria Plans to Apply for BRICS Membership

Nigeria Plans to Apply for BRICS Membership

Nigeria plans to apply for membership in the BRICS bloc of countries after the necessary arrangements within the country are finished, Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar has said in an interview with Sputnik.

The minister arrived in Moscow for an official visit on Wednesday. The minister emphasized the importance of Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima's participation in the 2023 BRICS Summit in South Africa.

