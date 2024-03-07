International
Nigeria Plans to Apply for BRICS Membership
Nigeria Plans to Apply for BRICS Membership
Nigeria plans to apply for membership in the BRICS bloc of countries after the necessary arrangements within the country are finished, Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar has said in an interview with Sputnik.
The minister arrived in Moscow for an official visit on Wednesday. The minister emphasized the importance of Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima's participation in the 2023 BRICS Summit in South Africa.
Nigeria Plans to Apply for BRICS Membership

05:09 GMT 07.03.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nigeria plans to apply for membership in the BRICS bloc of countries after the necessary arrangements within the country are finished, Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar has said in an interview with Sputnik.
The minister arrived in Moscow for an official visit on Wednesday.
"We intend to do it. Like I said before, Nigeria runs a deliberative democratic system. So there tends to be a lot of engagement with different interest groups, different internal bodies before such an action is taken," Tuggar said.
The minister emphasized the importance of Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima's participation in the 2023 BRICS Summit in South Africa.
"So we're very keen on it. We look forward to it," Tuggar added.
