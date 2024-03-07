https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/nikki-haley-drops-presidential-bid-after-crushing-defeat-1117170581.html
Nikki Haley Drops Presidential Bid After Crushing Defeat
04:30 GMT 07.03.2024 (Updated: 12:45 GMT 07.03.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss breaking news from around the world, including Nikki Haley dropping out of the presidential race.
Steve Stockman - Former Congressman
Andrew Arthur - Resident Fellow in Law and Policy for the Center for Immigration Studies
Dan Kovalik - American Human Rights Lawyer
The first hour begins with Steve Stockman, a former US representative for Texas, breaking down the Super Tuesday results, including Nikki Haley suspending her campaign.
The show is later joined by attorney Steve Gill who also shares his perspective on Super Tuesday, and the latest out of Hunter Biden's legal saga.
The second hour begins with Andrew Arthur, who provides his expertise on Biden's migration policies.
The show closes with Dan Kovalik, who talks about the turmoil in Haiti, including a gang leader threatening a civil war if the country's Prime Minister does not step down.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
