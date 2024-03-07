https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/nikki-haley-drops-presidential-bid-after-crushing-defeat-1117170581.html

Nikki Haley Drops Presidential Bid After Crushing Defeat

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss breaking news from around the world, including Nikki Haley dropping out of the presidential race.

Steve Stockman - Former CongressmanSteve Gill - AttorneyAndrew Arthur - Resident Fellow in Law and Policy for the Center for Immigration StudiesDan Kovalik - American Human Rights LawyerThe first hour begins with Steve Stockman, a former US representative for Texas, breaking down the Super Tuesday results, including Nikki Haley suspending her campaign.The show is later joined by attorney Steve Gill who also shares his perspective on Super Tuesday, and the latest out of Hunter Biden's legal saga.The second hour begins with Andrew Arthur, who provides his expertise on Biden's migration policies.The show closes with Dan Kovalik, who talks about the turmoil in Haiti, including a gang leader threatening a civil war if the country's Prime Minister does not step down.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

