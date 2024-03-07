https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/poll-quarter-of-americans-want-their-state-to-secede-alaska-most-eager-to-leave-1117191707.html
Poll: Quarter of Americans Want Their State to Secede, Alaska Most Eager to Leave
State residents hope that leaving US will help deal with migration crisis and address other social issues, including preserving traditional values like anti-abortion legislation.
A recent poll has shown that 36% of Alaskans want their state to leave the federal United States and establish an independent nationThe survey conducted by YouGov in February showed that The Last Frontier is the most skeptical state in the country when it comes to federal rule. The idea of saying farewell to Washington is also supported by 31% of residents of Texas, 29% in California and 28% in New York and Oklahoma, respectively. Independence movements are also popular in US territories such as Hawaii and Puerto Rico.On average, one in four US citizens is pro-secessionist.While the research stays mum on the reasons for such a position, political experts allege that secessionism is on the rise because of growing polarization in US society, shown in escalating partisanship, as well as in tensions between local administrations and the federal government on issues like border security and immigration.Secessionism is especially popular among Republicans – for instance, in Texas 44% of GOP-aligned citizens support the possible Texit, believing that this bold move will help solve the migration crisis and gain full control over the border with Mexico.In Alaska, the Alaskan Independence Party has been around for decades and, apart from advocating for a break-away, also promotes gun rights and anti-abortion legislation. Moreover, young Alaskans prove to be even more pro-independent than elder ones. The state has vast oil reserves that could be used for nation-building should it ever secede.
