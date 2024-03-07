https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/russian-military-destroys-2-militant-bases-20-terrorists-in-syrias-idlib-province-1117196884.html

Russian Military Destroys 2 Militant Bases, 20 Terrorists in Syria's Idlib Province

Russian aerospace forces have destroyed on March 5 two bases of militants involved in the shelling of Syrian military positions in the Syrian province of Idlib, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Thursday.

"On March 5, Russian aerospace forces carried out strikes in the area of the settlement of Bsanqul in Idlib province destroyed two bases of militants involved in the shelling of positions of the Syrian government forces. More than 20 terrorists have been eliminated," Kulit told a briefing. One Syrian soldier was killed due to shelling by terrorists in the province of Latakia, the official added. Meanwhile, US-led coalition fighters breached deconfliction protocols and violated the Syrian airspace four times in Al-Tanf by a pair of F-16 jets and a pair of А-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft, Kulit pointed out.

