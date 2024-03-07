International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/russian-military-destroys-2-militant-bases-20-terrorists-in-syrias-idlib-province-1117196884.html
Russian Military Destroys 2 Militant Bases, 20 Terrorists in Syria's Idlib Province
Russian Military Destroys 2 Militant Bases, 20 Terrorists in Syria's Idlib Province
Sputnik International
Russian aerospace forces have destroyed on March 5 two bases of militants involved in the shelling of Syrian military positions in the Syrian province of Idlib, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Thursday.
2024-03-07T19:45+0000
2024-03-07T19:46+0000
military
syria
russia
idlib
terrorists
counter-terrorism
russian forces
military cooperation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117196967_0:0:1628:917_1920x0_80_0_0_4d4caf4aad1aea80038b75f4ebd726d2.jpg
"On March 5, Russian aerospace forces carried out strikes in the area of the settlement of Bsanqul in Idlib province destroyed two bases of militants involved in the shelling of positions of the Syrian government forces. More than 20 terrorists have been eliminated," Kulit told a briefing. One Syrian soldier was killed due to shelling by terrorists in the province of Latakia, the official added. Meanwhile, US-led coalition fighters breached deconfliction protocols and violated the Syrian airspace four times in Al-Tanf by a pair of F-16 jets and a pair of А-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft, Kulit pointed out.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230316/assad-to-sputnik-world-war-iii-already-unleashed-by-west-in-form-of-proxy-war-1108458380.html
syria
russia
idlib
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117196967_163:0:1555:1044_1920x0_80_0_0_f09aa28006b5fb8e093b4d574f89cae4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-syria cooperation, russian forces, russia-syria alliance, russia destroyes terrorists, terrorists in syria, us-backed terrorists, kill terrorists, counter-terrorism warfare, conterterrorism strikes, counter-terrorism action, counter-terrorism operation
russia-syria cooperation, russian forces, russia-syria alliance, russia destroyes terrorists, terrorists in syria, us-backed terrorists, kill terrorists, counter-terrorism warfare, conterterrorism strikes, counter-terrorism action, counter-terrorism operation

Russian Military Destroys 2 Militant Bases, 20 Terrorists in Syria's Idlib Province

19:45 GMT 07.03.2024 (Updated: 19:46 GMT 07.03.2024)
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabankThe Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber strikes facilities of the terrorist group, the Islamic State (The terrorist organization prohibited in Russia), in Syria. A screenshot from the video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry.
The Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber strikes facilities of the terrorist group, the Islamic State (The terrorist organization prohibited in Russia), in Syria. A screenshot from the video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.03.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian aerospace forces have destroyed on March 5 two bases of militants involved in the shelling of Syrian military positions in the Syrian province of Idlib, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Thursday.
"On March 5, Russian aerospace forces carried out strikes in the area of the settlement of Bsanqul in Idlib province destroyed two bases of militants involved in the shelling of positions of the Syrian government forces. More than 20 terrorists have been eliminated," Kulit told a briefing.
One Syrian soldier was killed due to shelling by terrorists in the province of Latakia, the official added.
Meanwhile, US-led coalition fighters breached deconfliction protocols and violated the Syrian airspace four times in Al-Tanf by a pair of F-16 jets and a pair of А-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft, Kulit pointed out.
Assad to Sputnik: World War III Already Unleashed by West in Form of Proxy War - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2023
World
Assad to Sputnik: World War III Already Unleashed by West in Form of Proxy War
16 March 2023, 11:51 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала