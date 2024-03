https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/russias-kh-69-missile-hefty-but-slick-1117189974.html

Russia's Kh-69 Missile: Hefty But Slick

Russia's Kh-69 Missile: Hefty But Slick

Sputnik International

A new missile is about to enter into service with the Russian Armed Forces. The advanced Kh-69 air-to-surface cruise missile has technical features that place it between short-range munitions and strategic cruise missiles in terms of combat performance

2024-03-07T14:16+0000

2024-03-07T14:16+0000

2024-03-07T14:16+0000

multimedia

infographic

russia

russian armed forces

cruise missile

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117189307_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_d0160fd6f2d7f5ff99b173914e32191b.png

The upgraded Kh-69 is equipped with a control system that has many technical characteristics similar to strategic cruise missiles. The enhanced iteration is designed for high-precision non-nuclear strikes on various ground-based fixed targets, and is virtually invisible to enemy radar.Unlike its multiple predecessors, the new missile is more precise, compact, and consists of improved composite materials.Check out Sputnik's infographics to find out more!

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new russian weapons, new russian missiles, what missiles does russia produce, what are russia's best missiles