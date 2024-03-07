https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/super-tuesday-winners-and-losers-1117167202.html
Super Tuesday: Winners and Losers
Super Tuesday: Winners and Losers
Sputnik International
Join hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul for an insightful dive into global affairs as they dissect the Super Tuesday voting polls results for both Democratic and Republican parties.
2024-03-07T04:40+0000
2024-03-07T04:40+0000
2024-03-07T12:52+0000
fault lines
us
radio
haiti
supertuesday
donald trump
nikki haley
victoria nuland
israel-gaza conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117167044_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8a2a9fe4fdde3c7a732d41d8acd9d980.png
Super Tuesday: Winners and Losers
Sputnik International
Join hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul for an insightful dive into global affairs as they dissect the Super Tuesday voting polls results for both Democratic and Republican parties.
Dr. Hasan Unal: Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Bashkent University in Turkiye,Ed Martin: Lawyer and President of Phillis Schafley EaglesMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaDaniel Kovalik: American Human Rights, Labor Rights Lawyer and Peace ActivistIn the first hour, Fault Lines engages with Dr. Hasan Unal on the US military's second humanitarian aid air drop to Palestinians in Gaza, amidst Biden administration's efforts for increased aid access during talks with Israeli officials in Washington.In the second hour, lawyer Ed Martin joins Fault Lines to discuss the sentencing of one of the youngest charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack to over 2 years in prison for assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.Later in the second hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sheds light on Victoria Nuland's retirement announcement, stirring controversy due to her war hawk neocon reputation and frequent criticism for her views on Russia and its actions in Ukraine.In the third hour, attorney Steve Gill joins Fault Lines in studio to analyze Super Tuesday results solidifying Donald Trump's hold on the Republican presidential nomination, alongside candidate Nikki Haley's resignation.In the final segment, Fault Lines speaks with Daniel Kovalik about the escalating violence and chaos in Haiti, where gangs have seized control of government sites amidst Prime Minister Ariel Henry's arrival in Puerto Rico, ending speculation about his whereabouts.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
haiti
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117167044_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_608daefb0798fca4365f11e20127898d.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
join hosts jamarl thomas and melik abdul for an insightful dive into global affairs as they dissect the super tuesday voting polls results for both democratic and republican parties.
join hosts jamarl thomas and melik abdul for an insightful dive into global affairs as they dissect the super tuesday voting polls results for both democratic and republican parties.
Super Tuesday: Winners and Losers
04:40 GMT 07.03.2024 (Updated: 12:52 GMT 07.03.2024)
Join hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul for an insightful dive into global affairs as they dissect the Super Tuesday voting polls results for both Democratic and Republican parties.
Dr. Hasan Unal: Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Bashkent University in Turkiye,
Ed Martin: Lawyer and President of Phillis Schafley Eagles
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Daniel Kovalik: American Human Rights, Labor Rights Lawyer and Peace Activist
In the first hour, Fault Lines engages with Dr. Hasan Unal on the US military's second humanitarian aid air drop to Palestinians in Gaza, amidst Biden administration's efforts for increased aid access during talks with Israeli officials in Washington.
In the second hour, lawyer Ed Martin joins Fault Lines to discuss the sentencing of one of the youngest charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack to over 2 years in prison for assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.
Later in the second hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sheds light on Victoria Nuland's retirement announcement, stirring controversy due to her war hawk neocon reputation and frequent criticism for her views on Russia and its actions in Ukraine.
In the third hour, attorney Steve Gill joins Fault Lines in studio to analyze Super Tuesday results solidifying Donald Trump's hold on the Republican presidential nomination, alongside candidate Nikki Haley's resignation.
In the final segment, Fault Lines speaks with Daniel Kovalik about the escalating violence and chaos in Haiti, where gangs have seized control of government sites amidst Prime Minister Ariel Henry's arrival in Puerto Rico, ending speculation about his whereabouts.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM