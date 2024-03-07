https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/super-tuesday-winners-and-losers-1117167202.html

Super Tuesday: Winners and Losers

Join hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul for an insightful dive into global affairs as they dissect the Super Tuesday voting polls results for both Democratic and Republican parties.

Dr. Hasan Unal: Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Bashkent University in Turkiye,Ed Martin: Lawyer and President of Phillis Schafley EaglesMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaDaniel Kovalik: American Human Rights, Labor Rights Lawyer and Peace ActivistIn the first hour, Fault Lines engages with Dr. Hasan Unal on the US military's second humanitarian aid air drop to Palestinians in Gaza, amidst Biden administration's efforts for increased aid access during talks with Israeli officials in Washington.In the second hour, lawyer Ed Martin joins Fault Lines to discuss the sentencing of one of the youngest charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack to over 2 years in prison for assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.Later in the second hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sheds light on Victoria Nuland's retirement announcement, stirring controversy due to her war hawk neocon reputation and frequent criticism for her views on Russia and its actions in Ukraine.In the third hour, attorney Steve Gill joins Fault Lines in studio to analyze Super Tuesday results solidifying Donald Trump's hold on the Republican presidential nomination, alongside candidate Nikki Haley's resignation.In the final segment, Fault Lines speaks with Daniel Kovalik about the escalating violence and chaos in Haiti, where gangs have seized control of government sites amidst Prime Minister Ariel Henry's arrival in Puerto Rico, ending speculation about his whereabouts.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

