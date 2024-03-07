International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/super-tuesday-winners-and-losers-1117167202.html
Super Tuesday: Winners and Losers
Super Tuesday: Winners and Losers
Sputnik International
Join hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul for an insightful dive into global affairs as they dissect the Super Tuesday voting polls results for both Democratic and Republican parties.
2024-03-07T04:40+0000
2024-03-07T12:52+0000
fault lines
us
radio
haiti
supertuesday
donald trump
nikki haley
victoria nuland
israel-gaza conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117167044_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8a2a9fe4fdde3c7a732d41d8acd9d980.png
Super Tuesday: Winners and Losers
Sputnik International
Join hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul for an insightful dive into global affairs as they dissect the Super Tuesday voting polls results for both Democratic and Republican parties.
Dr. Hasan Unal: Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Bashkent University in Turkiye,Ed Martin: Lawyer and President of Phillis Schafley EaglesMark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaDaniel Kovalik: American Human Rights, Labor Rights Lawyer and Peace ActivistIn the first hour, Fault Lines engages with Dr. Hasan Unal on the US military's second humanitarian aid air drop to Palestinians in Gaza, amidst Biden administration's efforts for increased aid access during talks with Israeli officials in Washington.In the second hour, lawyer Ed Martin joins Fault Lines to discuss the sentencing of one of the youngest charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack to over 2 years in prison for assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.Later in the second hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sheds light on Victoria Nuland's retirement announcement, stirring controversy due to her war hawk neocon reputation and frequent criticism for her views on Russia and its actions in Ukraine.In the third hour, attorney Steve Gill joins Fault Lines in studio to analyze Super Tuesday results solidifying Donald Trump's hold on the Republican presidential nomination, alongside candidate Nikki Haley's resignation.In the final segment, Fault Lines speaks with Daniel Kovalik about the escalating violence and chaos in Haiti, where gangs have seized control of government sites amidst Prime Minister Ariel Henry's arrival in Puerto Rico, ending speculation about his whereabouts.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
haiti
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/06/1117167044_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_608daefb0798fca4365f11e20127898d.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
join hosts jamarl thomas and melik abdul for an insightful dive into global affairs as they dissect the super tuesday voting polls results for both democratic and republican parties.
join hosts jamarl thomas and melik abdul for an insightful dive into global affairs as they dissect the super tuesday voting polls results for both democratic and republican parties.

Super Tuesday: Winners and Losers

04:40 GMT 07.03.2024 (Updated: 12:52 GMT 07.03.2024)
Fault Lines
Super Tuesday: Winners and Losers
Subscribe
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
- Sputnik International
Melik Abdul
All materialsWrite to the author
Join hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul for an insightful dive into global affairs as they dissect the Super Tuesday voting polls results for both Democratic and Republican parties.
Dr. Hasan Unal: Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Bashkent University in Turkiye,
Ed Martin: Lawyer and President of Phillis Schafley Eagles
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Daniel Kovalik: American Human Rights, Labor Rights Lawyer and Peace Activist
In the first hour, Fault Lines engages with Dr. Hasan Unal on the US military's second humanitarian aid air drop to Palestinians in Gaza, amidst Biden administration's efforts for increased aid access during talks with Israeli officials in Washington.
In the second hour, lawyer Ed Martin joins Fault Lines to discuss the sentencing of one of the youngest charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack to over 2 years in prison for assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.
Later in the second hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sheds light on Victoria Nuland's retirement announcement, stirring controversy due to her war hawk neocon reputation and frequent criticism for her views on Russia and its actions in Ukraine.
In the third hour, attorney Steve Gill joins Fault Lines in studio to analyze Super Tuesday results solidifying Donald Trump's hold on the Republican presidential nomination, alongside candidate Nikki Haley's resignation.
In the final segment, Fault Lines speaks with Daniel Kovalik about the escalating violence and chaos in Haiti, where gangs have seized control of government sites amidst Prime Minister Ariel Henry's arrival in Puerto Rico, ending speculation about his whereabouts.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала