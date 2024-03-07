https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/victoria-nuland-ends-her-reign-nikki-haley-drops-out-ukrainian-city-honors-nazi-1117178033.html

Victoria Nuland Ends Her Reign; Nikki Haley Drops Out; Ukrainian City Honors Nazi

Nikki Haley has left the presidential race after a series of resounding defeats on Super Tuesday, and a Ukrainian City honors a Hitler-decorated Nazi.

Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, joins us to discuss the elections in Iran and the fading hopes for a ceasefire in Gaza.EJ Magnier, veteran Middle East War correspondent, joins us to discuss the UK media's attack on George Galloway and Russia's rejection of Western claims in the ICC.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss how Australia is experiencing pushback against the US empire's move to set it up as a proxy army against China.Ricardo Vaz, political analyst and editor at Venezuelananalysis, joins us to discuss Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro's rejection of US machinations to use an African proxy intervention in Haiti.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss Sergey Lavrov giving an inspiring speech regarding the Global majority's struggle against US imperialism and a Ukrainian city honoring a Hitler-decorated Nazi.Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss waning support for Israel among young Americans and President Biden's electoral woes.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Victoria Nuland's exit and Macron's statements about sending French troops to Ukraine.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net joins us to discuss George Galloway's victory, the political fallout from Super Tuesday, and Julian Assange.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

